Johnsburg’s ‘state of emergency’ to continue

Johnsburg Town Supervisor Andrea Hogan discusses a topic during a town board meeting held last year. This week, Hogan announced the extension of a 'state of emergency' in town due to the persistence of the coronavirus outbreak. Since the outbreak began, Johnsburg town meetings and 'virtual town hall' sessions have been held via videoconferencing to keep town residents informed and connected.

NORTH CREEK | On April 20, Town supervisor Andrea Hogan issued the proclamation announcing the extension.

“This state of emergency declaration is a significant step in assisting town leadership in addressing the threat that COVID-19 poses to the safety, health, and welfare of its residents and visitors,” she said in a prepared statement.

Hogan urged residents to check the town website at: www.johnsburgny.com daily for updated notices and information.

“Town leadership is working to create additional physical and virtual resources and tools to support citizens during this challenging time,” she said.

Already, the town has established “virtual town hall” videoconferences held at 9 a.m. each Friday in which people can share greetings, tips for business survival and community news.

Also, the regular semi-monthly town board meetings are now held by videoconferencing — and they are attracting a large number of participants. Hogan said that these sessions may perhaps be continued in the months ahead whether or not the threat of COVID-19 persists.

She noted that in addition to the town website, additional resources of updated information include the town’s Facebook page, the Post Star and The Sun Community News.

