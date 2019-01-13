Johnsburg board awards $26,000 in bed tax grants

× Expand The Sun file photo Smokey Greene — accompanied by a youngster — performs his mountain music during the 2012 Upper Hudson Bluegrass Festival in North Creek. After a two-year hiatus, the fest is to be revived in 2019. On Jan 3, the North Creek town board awarded a grant of $2,000 to the festival’s organizers to promote the event.

NORTH CREEK | As the Johnsburg Town Board awarded occupancy tax funds Jan. 3, the public learned that plans are moving forward for the revival of the Upper Hudson Bluegrass Festival after its two-year hiatus.

Plans call for the festival, which annually drew crowds from across the northeast U.S., to be held this summer.

The board earmarked $2,000 for this venture, and awarded a total of $26,000 to promote and sponsor various events and initiatives, while reserving an additional $15,000 in occupancy tax receipts to fund the town’s own tourism-related expenses including fireworks and beautification.

The largest individual grant was $4,500 to the North Creek Business Alliance to help fund the shuttle they operate seasonally in North Creek. The group was granted an additional $2,000, to be split equally between their Cruise Night summertime biweekly car shows and their Music by the River summertime concert programming.

The Johnsburg Fine Arts group requested $6,950 but was granted $3,500 to complete work of the mosaic walls. Installed on a streetside wall on Main street, it is one of the largest works of public art in the North Country.

Another one of the top grants was $3,000 to the non-profit North Creek Depot Museum for their project to restore a caboose.

An identical sum has been pledged to the Tannery Pond Community Center’s 2019 concert series. This roster of attractions includes the Women of Folk featuring Sloan Wainwright, the Lake Placid Sinfonietta, and a Seagle Colony Children’s Opera, and the Trio Casals ensemble, as well as Harpist Natalie Salzman — a blues and country music singer-songwriter who performs on a harp.

The Tannery Center, however, was not awarded an additional $5,000 its representatives requested for programming and production assistance.

The Adirondack Action organization was granted $2,300 to advertise their pollinator summit and to advance their pollination project, which includes distributing wildflower seeds that promote prime habitat for bees and other pollinating creatures.

The Hudson River Whitewater Derby, awash in 61 years of tradition, was allocated $2,000. The North Creek Farmer’s Market asked for that amount, but was granted $1,000.

Our Town Theater was granted the $900 that it requested for upcoming play “Kodachrome,” and Robin Jay’s Gem Radio Theater enterprise was granted $350 to hold their annual Graveyard Walk, which features historical re-enactors. Town Occupancy Tax committee members said the event was well-organized and people enjoyed it.

The Upper Hudson Trails Alliance was awarded two grants — $850 for back-country skiing nd snowshoeing promotion, and another for trailhead plowing.

The newly formed local Economic Development and Marketing Committee applied for $15,000 for a “communications facilitator” to promote the North Creek area since the Gore Mountain Regional Chamber of Commerce has all but ceased their promotional activities. But town board members said the situation with area marketing is shifting and uncertain, so they would be holding back on a grant until the committee is fully organized and develops its marketing strategies.

Another unsuccessful grant application was one submitted by Dave Skibinski for $4,700 to help promote his 2019 rock-climbing festival now under development. Called “Rock the ‘Dacks, ” it is envisioned as a family-friendly weekend that includes climbing instruction, whitewater rafting, live music and yoga.

Board member Pete Olesheski, who serves on the occupancy tax committee, said the group had concerns about a private-sector enterprise using the bed tax funds.

Supervisor Andrea Hogan reminded him that in other towns, businesses indeed are awarded bed-tax grants — she cited the Lake George Food and Wine Festival and the Americade motorcycle rally as examples.

But Olesheski said that perhaps Skiobinski’s Rock the ‘Daks application would be more apt to be approved if the event were sponsored by the North Creek Business Alliance.

“This needs more examination,” Olesheski said, noting that $4,700 allocated for the 2018 Rock the ‘Daks event was left in the bed tax account for reallocation this year because the festival didn’t materialize.

Olesheski said the events and initiatives not awarded grants this month would be reconsidered in the upcoming spring grant application cycle.