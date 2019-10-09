Johnsburg Central expands its STEM offerings

× Expand Photo by Thom Randall New Johnsburg High School STEM instructor David Pede offers advice Sept. 19 to students Helena Williams and Erin Corr in a website design class he teaches. Williams, Corr and three other students are developing several prototypes for a new school district website — which will be updated and managed on the school campus by the students.

NORTH CREEK | This year, Johnsburg High School has taken a significant step forward in their engineering and information technology instruction — as they have hired a teacher to focus on these fields.

David Pede is now teaching STEM-related courses to Johnsburg High School students — currently Introduction to Computer Science, Website Design, Robotics, and Computer Repair.

The Website Design Course class is working this semester on developing a new website for the school district, based on a program that is more user-friendly and allows more efficient updates of content including events, Pede said.

In a visit to this class last week, four of the five students enrolled in the class were present, working intently on developing several prototypes for the new website. Pede said the versions are likely to be ready for evaluation by school officials by January.

Working on the project are high school students Helena Williams, Matthew Olden, Jonathan Lorensen, Erin Corr and Brian Hewitt, Pede said, noting that the project involves installing and activating a local computer server.

“The end goal is for these students to be managing the website, uploading content including events, text and photos,” he said.

The instruction in computer repair is presently focusing on rehabilitating the Chromebooks that the school district distributes to each of its students, from second grade through grade 12, for their academic use.

Johnsburg Central Superintendent Michael Markwica said that the new high-school STEM courses are an extension of the school district’s relatively new “Makers’ Space” elementary classes in which young students explore STEM subjects — various topics and hands-on projects on a rotating basis — with a minimum amount of teacher direction.

“We’re mimicking this approach on a higher level for the older students,” Markwica said. “In David Pede’s STEM classes, students are encouraged to discover and learn on their own.”

In Pede’s Robotics class, students are programming robots to independently navigate mazes and accomplish simple tasks — without employing remote control by humans.

Markwica said that Pede’s Chromebook repair instruction helps the district save time and money, while teaching local students valuable know-how in diagnosing, analyzing and upgrading computers. Many of the repair parts are scavenged from computers that have been retired due to serious problems, he said.

“The students are gaining skills we previously hadn’t been able to teach them,” Markwica said, noting that some of the teenagers spontaneously join Pede’s classes when they have a study hall or a free period.

“It’s a collaborative, flexible situation which is a really nice addition to our school environment,” Markwica said.

Pede grew up in Pennsylvania’s Pocono mountains, and subsequently taught Physics in New Jersey for five years, then moved to the Adirondacks.

Last year, he served as a substitute teacher for several school districts before joining the Johnsburg Central faculty.

Pede said he has spent a lot of time in the Johnsburg area since he was four years old.

“I like fishing and hiking — all the outdoor stuff,” he said. “Also, it’s quiet and calm up here.”