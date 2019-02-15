Johnsburg school faulted in state audit

× Expand The Johnsburg Central School District was faulted in a recent state audit report for failing to provide adequate documentation related to fundraiser earnings and funding for extracurricular activities.

NORTH CREEK | The Johnsburg Central School District was faulted in a recent state audit for failing to adequately document extracurricular purchases and cash advances, and neglecting to collect sales tax during school fundraisers.

An audit report released by the state Comptroller’s Office last month paints a picture of a systemic failure to adequately document everything from fundraiser earnings, deposits and money used for extracurricular activities to cash advances doled out to district employees.

The report, the result of a review of documents from 2016-18, shows that the district couldn’t provide the necessary proof of whether or not at least $26,598 collected during 10 fundraisers were transferred to the treasurer.

Additional scrutiny by the state auditor revealed further discrepancies in how the district recorded fundraiser earnings.

In three instances — during fruit, calendar and cheesecake fundraisers — a total of $361 was essentially unaccounted for.

The faculty adviser told an auditor that the student club conducting the sales purchased excess stock with the intent to sell it later, but there wasn’t documentation to prove that the stock was ever sold, according to the audit report.

A total $589 discrepancy was found in four other fundraisers — this time, the amount was in excess of what should have been received. Faculty advisers said that funding came via community donations, according to the audit report. But they did not maintain supporting documentation that would prove that.

CASH ADVANCES

The auditor’s report also revealed that $16,184 in cash advances doled out to district employees for expected student club expenses weren’t adequately documented.

“We found that employees who were given cash advances did not submit any documentation to the central treasurer to support how funds from the advances were spent,” the audit reads. “This occurred because the central treasurer did not require supporting documentation to be submitted for advances made.”

The majority of funds not properly documented were from an 11-day student trip to France and Spain.

“The chaperons told us the advances were used to provide spending money to students and to make purchases during the trip, but could not provide us with documentation as to how the funds were used, spent or the amounts given to each student,” the audit reads.

“Because the central treasurer did not provide required oversight of cash advances, employees and students were able to use $16,184 of extra-curricular activities (ECA) funds with officials having limited to no assurance whether they were used for appropriate ECA purposes. In addition, without adequate documentation, officials cannot ensure that all unspent funds were properly remitted to the central treasurer for deposit and were not misappropriated.”

The district also failed to provide two students with a correct refund for unspent money during a school trip. The students were entitled to an additional $33 each. The district later corrected this.

SALES TAX NOT COLLECTED

In addition to the lack of documentation, the audit report revealed that the district failed to collect sales tax during at least five school fundraisers.

Between those fundraisers, a total of $264 should have been collected and submitted.

“However, the total that should have been reported is likely greater because we found there were multiple other fundraisers held during our audit period whose sales were taxable,” the report reads. “As a result, the district is at risk of incurring penalties or interest from the tax department.”

RECOMMENDATIONS, DISTRICT RESPONSE

As a result of the audit, the state Comptroller’s Office recommended that the school district take a number of corrective measures.

Most related to the accurate, and adequate, reporting of funds used for ECA.

Those recommendations mirrored that of the district’s own independent auditor, who had submitted a report to that effect in 2017.

“The district received that report in November of 2017 and had begun working on its corrective action plan and implementation at the time the Comptroller’s Office notified the district and started its audit in February 2018,” the district response, signed by Superintendent Michael Markwica, reads.

The district said that an ECA Procedure Handbook was created to address practices that lead to the lack of documentation.

The central treasurer, club treasurers and club advisers have also all been trained on required documentation, the district said.