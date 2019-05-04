Johnsburg youth, adults active in Earth Day fest

× Expand Photo provided A 5-year-old named Ella digs a hole to plant a dahlia flower at the North Creek Ski Bowl flower garden, an Earth Day festival activity directed by Emily Stanton.

NORTH CREEK | Despite near-freezing weather, dozens of northern Warren County residents elevated their environmental awareness April 27 by participating in the annual Johnsburg Earth Day Festival.

Participants were transported around North Creek on the local shuttle to about two dozen stations — staffed by youngsters, teenagers and adults — where they gained insight about Adirondack wildlife and protecting the environment, as well as the nature of their natural surroundings.

Photo provided Carrie Mason of the Johnsburg Youth Committee sews a swath of recycled plastic “cloth” made by Sophia Leigh and Lily Secor, while the two 9-year-olds watch her work. In this activity, fused plastic shopping bags were crafted into strong, reusable snack bags during the Earth Day observance held April 27 in North Creek.

Those attending learned about reusing and recycling, the role of pollinating insects in the environment and some basics of fly fishing — and engaged in an array of other activities.

Participants planted flowers at the North Creek Ski Bowl Garden with the assistance of Emily Stanton, while others planted flower seeds indoors at the Depot Museum and heard growing instructions from museum volunteers.

Youngsters heard stories read by Jacqueline SanAntonio and Susan Schmidt at the Johnsburg Library, while others had their faces painted and had temporary tattoos applied by Lillian SanAntonio and Haley Mason.

At the Tannery Pond Community Center, children watched demonstrations of how bees and butterflies pollinate flowers — Sandy Sangster and Lisa Salamon employed large models of the creatures to show the children nature’s way. Salamon passed out seeds of flowers that attract pollinating species for the children to plant in their yards.

In another activity, children smeared peanut butter on pine cones and rolled them in seeds, preparing a bird-attracting treat to take home.

People of all ages heard spin-casting tips from Tom Welsh at Streamside Fly Shop in North Creek.

Photo provided Three North Creek youths named Austin, Tyler and Nicholas show off the seeds they’ve just planted in an Earth Day activity April 27 at the North Creek Depot Museum. Children planted sunflower and pumpkin seeds to take home. The activity was overseen by Linda Quintavalle and Shane Diener and other museum volunteers.

Some participants collected litter along Main Street and deposited it at Hudson River Trading Co. where they were rewarded for their efforts with free ice cream.

The last stop for the afternoon of activities was a visit to Barkeater Chocolates where they received a complimentary Earth-shaped chocolate treat.

The event was organized by the Johnsburg Youth Committee. Its activities are sponsored by the Cloudsplitter Foundation, the Charles R. Wood Foundation, the Gore Mountain Region Community Fund and Stewart’s Shops Holiday Match program.