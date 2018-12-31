Jones, Little push for tax credit for hiring recovering addicts

× Expand File photo State Sen. Betty Little (R-Queensbury) and Assemblyman Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay) are calling for the “Recovery in Jobs Act” to be included in the 2019-20 Executive Budget proposal.

ALBANY | State Sen. Betty Little (R-Queensbury) and Assemblyman Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay) are calling for the “Recovery in Jobs Act” to be included in the 2019-20 state budget.

If enacted, the bill would allow businesses that hire recovering addicts from state-certified rehab facilities to claim a tax credit of up to 35 percent of the first $6,000 in first-year wages for each employee.

“Too many of my constituents are affected by the ongoing opiate epidemic and substance use crisis,” said Jones in a statement. “It is imperative that the needs of all of those affected by this crisis are heard and addressed.”

Companion bills were introduced in the state Assembly and Senate last January. The legislation passed the Senate last May, but failed to pass in the Assembly before the session adjourned in June.

“Addiction turns lives upside down. The goal of this proposal is to help those in recovery turn their lives around,” Little said in a statement. “Employers may understandably be reluctant to hire someone who has struggled with addiction.

“This tax credit would provide a modest incentive to do so. Including it in the state budget, as Billy and I are advocating, is appropriate because there would be a fiscal impact.”

The “Recovery in Jobs” tax credit would be similar to existing work opportunity tax credits given to businesses that hire veterans and people with disabilities.

“The bill that Assemblyman Jones has announced is immensely important toward helping people in recovery gain and keep employment, and this meaningful part of their lives is very important to the recovery process and to their overall health and wellness,” said John Bernardi, CEO of the United Way of the Adirondack Region and a member of the Substance Abuse Prevention and Recovery (SPARCC) coalition. “Assemblyman Jones has been a champion of addressing issues related to the heroin and opiate epidemic and other substance use issues, and I hold him in the highest regard.”

Gov. Andrew Cuomo is expected to outline the executive budget proposal in early-January.

“I will continue to encourage the governor and my colleagues to support and advocate for this issue until our North Country neighbors can get back on their feet,” Jones said.

The final day for submission of the executive budget is Feb. 1. The next legislative session convenes Jan. 9.