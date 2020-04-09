Jones Statement: Now is not the time for raise deferrals

File photo Billy Jones - 2020 - Color

PLATTSBURGH | Assemblyman Billy Jones has released the below statement following the announcement that New York will defer negotiated pay raises for thousands of state corrections officers:

“Many state employees were informed yesterday that their contractual pay raise is being deferred, this includes corrections employees and other essential workers across the state. Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, these brave men and women have been, and continue, to put themselves in potentially dangerous and life-threatening situations to ensure vital operations continue. There is never a good time to stop pay raises, but especially now in this time, when we are depending on these employees, who have been working tirelessly and knowingly in harm’s way. I will actively work to take steps to retroactively see these pay raises instituted and I call on the Governor to give these workers the raise that they deserve.”