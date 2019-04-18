Jury indicts Bova on murder, attempted murder charges

× Expand Photo provided David Bova

PLATTSBURGH | An AuSable Forks man accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend last month as she rode in the passenger seat of a truck has been indicted by a grand jury in Clinton County.

The jury charged David J. Bova, 30, with second-degree murder and second-degree attempted murder.

Bova was also charged with first-degree reckless endangerment, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, first-degree criminal use of a firearm and second-degree menacing.

Bova is accused of intentionally shooting Magen Goyette on March 13 as she rode in the passenger seat of a black pickup truck driven by her mother, Michelle, on Silver Lake Road. From the side of the road, he allegedly shot at the vehicle. Several shots struck Magen. Another four or five bullets flew through the truck, missing Michelle, who was in the driver’s seat.

Alongside his attorney James Tyner, Bova was arraigned before Hon. William Favreau in Clinton County Court on Wesdnesday. He pleaded not guilty to each charge.

On the second-degree murder charge, he is facing a sentence of anywhere from 15 years to life, to 25 years to life, according to the Clinton County District Attorney’s (DA) Office.

The DA’s office requested that Bova be held without bail pending further court action.

The March 13 shooting death of Magen Goyette on Silver Lake Road in AuSable Forks was ruled a homicide by the medical examiner.

Goyette, 30, died of a single gunshot wound to the head, according to District Attorney Andrew Wylie.

Wylie and Assistant District Attorney Jeffrey Stitt are prosecuting the case.

Tyner, a Latham-based attorney, is representing Bova.