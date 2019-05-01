KCS looks to override -4.28% tax levy cap

KEENE | The tax levy cap set by state calculations for Keene Central School (KCS) in 2019-20 is -4.28 percent.

That is minus (-) 4.28 percent, due in part to the fact that the district has paid off all capital projects.

The school board is looking to exceed that tax cap and raise $5,214,773 with the tax levy. As proposed, the levy represents a 1.62 percent increase — $83,100 more than current year spending.

The total budget planned for KCS in 2019-20 is $6,381,471, up 2.03 percent.

And it includes the $302,875 full payment for Keene’s share of the BOCES capital project.

Keene Central opted to not participate in the Essex County Sheriff’s Department School Resource Officer program this year, Superintendent Dan Mayberry told The Sun.

“Our 2019-2020 budget proposal, which includes the BOCES capital project payment of $302,875, results in a budget of $6,381,471, creating a levy of $5,214,773, which is a levy increase of 1.62 percent over the 2018-2019 levy. Thus, our proposed budget for 2019-2020 exceeds the allowable tax levy cap of –4.28 percent,” Mayberry said.

“By exceeding the tax levy cap, our 2019-2020 school budget requires a minimum of 60 percent (super majority) voter approval to pass the budget on May 21.”

The budget does accommodate the Clinton-Essex-Warren-Washington BOCES (CEWW BOCES) Cooperative Health Insurance Plan cost increase of 13.5 percent.

PROPOSITION 3

On the same ballot, voters will weigh in on proposition 3, which seeks approval for KCS’s $7,859,566 capital project expense to repair the school’s roof, update storm water drainage systems, add a security vestibule and relocate the main office to the front of the building (within eyesight of the entrance), update athletic fields, update science and media classroom areas and replace the boiler, among other renovations and repairs.

Proposition 2 this year looks for approval to purchase a school bus should an emergency need arise.

Proposition 1 is the proposed $6,381,471 budget.

“We have paid off our 1999 capital project bond and this year we paid off our 2010 energy performance bond early. In paying off the energy performance bond early we saved approximately $75,000 in interest payments,” Mayberry said.

“Thus, if we pay off the BOCES capital project debt in 2019-2020 and our capital project is approved on May 21, the bond issued for our project will be the only outstanding capital debt (for) the district.”

The proposed 2019-20 budget uses $320,000 of fund balance, leaving the reserve account around 4 percent of budget spending, Mayberry said.

There are two open seats on the Keene Central School Board and two candidates running, Molly Jacobson and Jennifer Kazmierczak.

The budget public hearing is set for Monday, May 13, at 6 p.m. in the KCS Auditorium.

The budget vote takes place May 21 from noon to 8 p.m. in The Commons area at KCS’s main entrance.