Keene Central hones in on project priorities

Photo/Keene Central School Capital improvements proposed among $7.8 million in renovation and repair projects at Keene Central School include entryway security updates. A new entry vestibule would be locked and the school's Main Office moved into the front lobby area. The capital repair and renovation project will go to referendum vote May 21. Photo/Keene Central School

KEENE | After community outreach and input, Keene Central School has decided on which elements to keep in their proposed capital building project.

Final revised repair and renovation costs were reduced by $4.4 million to a total $7,859,566. Once approved by the school board, the capital plan will go to referendum vote May 21, the same poll as the school budget vote.

The estimated cost includes $1.8 million for school boiler and equipment replacement.

FEEDBACK

School Superintendent Dan Mayberry said the process over the past six weeks honed in on priorities and whittled down the first draft discussed over much of last year.

“I think we had a good process with community, the staff and the Facilities Committee,” Mayberry told The Sun.

“Primary feedback was that the previous version was expensive for a school of our size. So the committee met to address the feedback received in public sessions. We also got a lot of input from a survey done online.”

Mayberry said the Facilities Committee reviewed all of feedback.

“Then we went through the project itself and honed in on what it is we really need and what is critical to the vision of the school moving forward.”

The final capital project plan was balanced against Keene Central School’s strategic plan, a vision also created with extensive community input.

“The capital project makes direct connections to the strategic plan,” Mayberry said.

Besides the boiler replacement, repair work in the $7.8 million proposed capital project looks to replace the school’s slate roof and complete $3,787,908 (about 48 percent of the total cost) in building infrastructure work and renovations, including masonry repairs.

Proposed improvements for academic programs represent 35 percent of anticipated costs and would update a STEM science classroom and renovate the media center to include data and information technology upgrades.

HEALTH, SAFETY

Health and safety updates represent 11 percent of project costs, to include improvement to ventilation systems in the school auditorium and security updates to the school’s main entrance, adding a locked entry vestibule and code identification system and moving the main office to within eyesight of the front door.

School grounds, play area and athletic field improvements represent about six percent of the total project cost, or $441,324, according to revised project documents.

The site plan maintains the Keene Central School garden space, but rebuilds two athletic fields north and west of the building. Drainage systems east of the parking lot are also proposed in the plan.

The estimated impact on school tax rates value would be an added $15.02 annually, or $10.52 per year with STAR exemption per $100,000 of real property, according to the capital project overview presented to the school board.

Keene Central School receives 10.70 percent in building aid from New York state. Building bond payback for the balance of project costs would extend over 15 years.

If approved by taxpayers in May, the project would go to the state education department for approval by February next year. It takes an estimated 40 weeks to complete state review, so bids for construction would go out by February 2021.

Mayberry said public outreach and information sessions will be set for dates in April, ahead of the May vote.

19-20 BUDGET UPDATE

The planning comes as Keene’s School Board awaits final school aid runs from the state for preparation of the 2019-20 budget.

“We are working to stay within the tax cap,” Mayberry said.

The tax cap here was set at (minus) -0.0428, a calculation that factored in payoff of the school’s prior capital project.

“We have to budget in about $302,850 for the BOCES (Champlain Valley Educational Services) capital project, and we are discussing how to pay for that and do our capital project,” Mayberry said.

“Our project is excluded from the tax cap formula, but the BOCES isn’t (excluded from the tax cap),” Mayberry explained.

“That is the big challenge. How do we make our payment and still stay within the tax cap?

“I think it’s going to be a close budget. For us it all comes out of how we pay for that BOCES project. We don’t necessarily want to bond their project. We may want to pay the BOCES all at once. That is what we are discussing with the board. We may have to go out over the tax cap to do it,” Mayberry said.

School budget planning is due for completion by late April.

Beyond the BOCES cost, the only major purchase proposed at Keene Central for next year is a new school bus.

Capital project information along with the strategic plan is available for review on the school’s web site at keenecentralschool.org.