Keene Central reviews $9 million capital project

× Expand Photo provided A map of proposed reconstruction work at Keene Central School is part of project report materials prepare for the district by CS Architects, of Albany.

KEENE VALLEY | Keene Central School is looking at the cost of renovation, repairs and capital project reconstruction at the school facility.

In early design reports, proposed renovations include work on sanitary grease traps with new sanitary lines; parking lot additions; relocation and updates to the school’s storm water management area; walkway improvements; reconstruction of the tennis court with addition of one new tennis court; a new basketball court and improvements to playing fields and the playground.

The school would also update its roof with a rainwater harvesting system for use with irrigation.

Preliminary architectural review and fiscal analysis put the estimated costs at $9,028,446.

The Keene Central School Board has set a public information session for 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 30 at the school.

Details about proposed work projects will be presented by architects from CS Architect of Albany. Financial advisors will also be at the session to answer questions.

“Our previous capital project from 20 years ago has been paid off and now is the time to consider projects and areas of our building and grounds that need attention,” said Superintendent Dan Mayberry. “In the end, all of our activities are driven by the goal of putting our students first and coming together as a community to give our students the best education program and experience possible.”

Early financial review presented in the project report suggest state education aid would cover 10.70 percent of the estimated $9 million cost.

The estimated yearly tax impact on a $100,000 property with no exemptions would be $36.18; a $100,000 property with no STAR exemption could expect a $25.32 annual school tax increase.

And the estimated yearly impact on a $100,000 property with STAR could see a $12.95 tax increase.

The final list of reconstruction work is being developed through community meetings and a capital project committee.

Many suggestions from area residents seek updates to the school auditorium and energy efficiency measures, including use of solar panels.

Others suggested no work is needed at the school, while numerous district residents recommended improvements to athletic fields. Feedback gathered so far from community is outlined in project documents online: keenecentralschool.org.

The school district has provided an online feedback questionnaire for suggestions from Keene school district residents.

The KCS Capital Project requires taxpayer approval by referendum vote, though a date certain for that vote has not been set.

Public Information Session: Keene Central School Capital Project

Jan. 30, 6:30 p.m. at Keene Central School.