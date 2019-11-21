Keene plans its future

× Expand Hiking in Keene Valley and the crowds it brings will be among the topics for discussion in Keene’s master-plan update. Photo by Tim Rowland

KEENE VALLEY | Keene took its first steps last week toward drawing up a resident-driven master plan that will guide the town board as it tackles five front-burner issues that will affect the community for years and decades to come.

The topics, which include affordable housing, child daycare, hiker traffic, short-term rentals and health care, represent some of the thorniest questions that Keene and other Adirondack communities will have to deal with as they approach the turn of a new decade.

Chaired by Keene resident Kristy Farrell, a volunteer steering committee sought input from citizens throughout the summer on the issues they felt were most deserving of attention. The top five were assigned a leader, and on Wednesday about 30 people showed up to fill out the committees.

Farrell said she was pleased with the turnout, which indicated residents’ interest in working to improve their town.

Group leaders lightheartedly sought recruits for their respective committees by bragging about the quality of their brownies.

The committees will meet regularly, fleshing out short- and long-term goals. These initiatives might take a year, or might take a decade or more, Farrell said.

“This is going to be a real map going forward for what’s important to the community,” said Keene Supervisor Joe Pete Wilson. “We wanted it to come from the bottom up, not top down.”

One of the more popular committees was the one tackling the matter of hiker parking, which group leader Peter Slocum dryly referred to as a “quiet, low controversy” issue.

In a breakout group, residents said “the change (in the number of hikers) is unbelievable,” and that while the community wants to be welcoming, some management practices are clearly called for.

Like other issues, it’s a problem that residents acknowledged they’ll need some help with. “We can’t go through another year like this where we’re on our own,” Wilson said. “We don’t have enough of a budget and we don’t have enough staff.”

While there may be some short-term measures the town can take to help mitigate the crowds, Wilson said another summer cycle will have to play out before more extensive fixes can be made. “We’ll go through a hiking cycle and then come up with what worked and what didn’t,” he said.

Other committees will start out with similar fact-finding missions as well. Fritz Sabbow, chair of the short-term rentals committee, said its recommendations will be data driven, and based on the number of properties that are moving out of the traditional housing market and into the rental business.

The issue has come to the fore in Lake Placid, where residents say affordable homes are harder to get and neighborhoods are being disrespected as outside interests buy up houses and rent them out.