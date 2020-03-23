Keene to welcome new Stewart’s

× Expand Photo by Tim Rowland Keene Stewart's The Keene Stewart’s shop is popular among hikers and subject to heavy congestion in the summer.

KEENE | The cramped Stewart’s Shop in Keene, scene of many a vehicular standoff over its limited parking spaces and gas pumps, will be replaced this summer with a bigger and more accessible store, a company spokeswoman said last week.

Construction of the new store will begin in July, and is anticipated to be completed by fall, said Stewart’s representative Erica Komoroske. It will include an expanded parking lot with 17 parking spaces and eight gas pumps. “The new shop will feature the dark siding and stone exterior to tie in with the Adirondack backdrop,” she said in an email.

For half of the year, traffic at the Keene Stewart’s is about what would be expected for a small-town convenience store. But in the summer, when hikers decent on Keene Valley it becomes a zoo, with outdoor enthusiasts stocking up for their hikes, rewarding their adventures with an ice cream cone or jockeying for the only gas on the 40 mile stretch between Lake Placid and North Hudson on Interstate 87.

“That store has been begging to be expanded,” said Keene Supervisor Joe Pete Wilson. “It’s so busy that traffic jams spill out on Rt.73.”

The new store will be on the same site as the old. Wilson said the replacement will play out much as it did in a recent Stewart’s in Elizabethtown, with the new store built in the property while the old one continues to function.

When Stewart’s Shops were first built, they typically ran about 2,400 square feet, said Jennifer Howard, Stewart’s property manager and permit specialist. The new stores are closer to 3,700 square feet.

“This shop is very busy on the weekends during the winter and spring and it remains consistently busy with tourist traffic for the summer through leaf-peeping season,” Komoroske said. “With a newly rebuilt shop, we anticipate a heavier traffic flow all year long with more convenient parking and expanded food-to-go options.”

Stewart’s has been on a major rebuilding campaign, with two new stores opened recently in Elizabethtown and Schroon Lake. This year it also plans to rebuild stores in Lake Luzerne, Indian Lake and Port Henry.

“This is part of our $75 million dollar investment to celebrate 75 years as Stewart’s Shops with investments planned for new shops, a plant expansion, and acquisitions throughout 2020,” Komoroske said. ■