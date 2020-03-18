Keep it down

× Expand Photo by Tim Rowland Jay Noise Residents of Jay speak out against a proposed noise ordinance.

JAY | More than 150 residents of Jay shouted down a proposed noise ordinance last week, one they saw as an overblown response to an isolated problem that could conceivably threaten their livelihoods and way of life.

Some brought along decibel-meter apps on their phone, and quipped that under the parameters of the law, the public meeting itself would have technically been illegal.

Others feared that traditional Adirondackian life that includes chainsaws, generators, guns, motorcycles and bonfire parties could be curtailed by newcomers who retire to the Adirondacks to escape the din of city life.

Town attorney Dan Manning said Jay has a noise ordinance on the books, but it is too vague to be enforced. The idea of tightening it up has been kicking around for several years, and appeared to be driven in particular by loud, late night parties at short-term rental properties in Ausable Acres.

The resulting 14-page ordinance, filled with proposed activity restrictions and fines, was roundly panned by most if not all of the speakers, even those who favored a new law. On the other hand, some who spoke against the proposal said a scaled down version might be acceptable.

Pete DeFina, president of the Ausable Acres Property Association said that, while the proposed ordinance “Is way over the top,” some form of regulation is needed due to the density of the Acres and the proliferation of Airbnbs. DeFina said there are 41 short-term rentals in the Acres, representing nearly half of the total number of Airbnbs in Jay.

Residents of the Acres said when parties got loud they had called the police, who were “not interested” in investigating. Others said they would not feel comfortable walking into the middle of a raucous party where people had been drinking and demand that they pipe down.

DeFina said the property association is a voluntary group that does not have authority to pass a noise ordinance that’s specific to the Acres. Developed long before the short-term rental phenomenon, the Acres has deed restrictions relating to housing style and animals, but says nothing about noise.

Several business owners voiced concerns that they could get caught up in an ordinance designed for a remote, residential subdivision. Deb Boyce of Northwoods Forest Consultants said loggers frequently begin work at dawn, which could run afoul of the law’s overnight quiet hours. Several mechanics said they like to work late or were sometimes called out on overnight emergencies and they feared that they could be prosecuted for the sounds of their air compressors and generators.

Dennis Santini, owner of Moonlight Auto Repair in the heart of Au Sable Forks said “I’m probably the loudest business in town,” but that businesses will listen to their neighbors’ concerns and that for a great majority of Jay there is no issue.

Others feared that live music or gatherings with friends would be outlawed. “You’re going to come to my house and tell me to turn my radio down?” asked one resident.

Many agreed with Santini, that aside from the Acres, Jay has experienced no other noise complaints and wondered why they had to be included in a law that solves a nonexistent problem.

Holly Andrew said the town may be setting its sights on the wrong target. “If Airbnbs are not a problem now, they will be,” she said. So maybe we should change this from a noise regulation into an Airbnb regulation.”

Town officials stressed that the noise ordinance presented to the public was only for the sake of argument, and that details like hours and penalties had only been penciled in until the community could come to an agreement of what they should actually be.

But Teresa Walsh-Estes said that strategy did more harm than good. “You can’t put time frames down if you don’t mean it,” she said. “That’s going to create a hornet’s nest and you see it happening now.”

Manning said the town board will take the public comments to heart and either make changes in the law or decide to abandon it altogether. If they proceed he said there will be at least one more public hearing on the ordinance and maybe more. ■