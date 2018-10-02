Keeseville gas station robbery, connected to fatal crash, remains under investigation

KEESEVILLE | Authorities are continuing to investigate a robbery connected to a fiery crash on the Adirondack Northway last month that left one man dead and two people injured.

In what was determined to be a suicide by authorities, Desmond J. Clark, 28, deliberately crashed his 2008 Pontiac G6 head-on to another vehicle on the Adirondack Northway in Schroon Lake, killing himself and injuring the occupants of the other vehicle.

State police initially flagged Clark as the rifle-toting suspect in an armed robbery of the Keeseville Sunoco on Sept. 22 at 11:30 p.m.

But authorities said the investigation remains ongoing.

“He is a suspect,” said Jennifer Fleishman, a state police spokesman. “But we’re entertaining other options, too.”

Authorities last Friday released a still image from a surveillance video revealing an individual appearing to wear a black or dark-colored hoodie, black or dark-colored pants and dark footwear and gloves.

The suspect — described as a black male standing 5’8” and weighing between 175 and 200 pounds — was observed on video entering the store with a long rifle, dark-colored bag and demanding money from the clerk.

Clark was black, according to state police.

The individual fled the store with an undisclosed amount of money and is believed to have run northbound on State Route 9N towards the village of Keeseville, authorities said.

VICTIMS DISCHARGED

State police initially attempted to stop Clark near Exit 27 on Sept. 23 after flagging him as a suspect in the robbery.

Following a five-minute pursuit, Clark drifted over the median and went airborne before striking a 2011 GMC Sierra pickup carrying Peru residents Curtis E. Smith and Linda M. Hutti.

Both were later transported to Albany Medical Center — and later, CVPH in Plattsburgh — for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

They’ve since been released, state police said on Monday.

Essex County Coroner Francis Whitelaw ruled Clark’s death a suicide, listing the cause as “multiple blunt-force traumas.”