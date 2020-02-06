Keeseville volunteer firefighters honored

× Expand Photo by Brian Happel Keeseville-Firefighters-Honored Jim King (left) and Charlie Cobb are all smiles after being recognized for more than 110 years of service with the Keeseville Volunteer Fire Department.

KEESEVILLE | A lot can change in half-a-century. One thing that had not changed since January 1964, however, was Charlie Cobb and Jim King showing up at fires and other emergency calls as members of the Keeseville Volunteer Fire Department, until now.

Both men were recognized by the department for more than 100 years of service combined during a special ceremony at the fire station, with Cobb having already retired and King officially stepping down that night.

“I just can’t thank you enough. I just love this place,” King said as tears welled up in his eyes after a standing ovation from the other firefighters on hand while receiving a plaque in his honor. “You save lives and property, but we had a camaraderie, and we’ve always had that.”

“It’s a blessing,” Cobb offered, when talking about his opportunity to serve with fellow firefighters for 55 years. “They’re a good bunch of kids. Jim and I had a great time. It’s been a lot of years. I loved it, really loved it and made a lot of good friends.”

King, 77, talked about his first fire with his good friend Cobb. The two rushed in to try and put out flames inside the Adirondack Hotel, but they were forced out of the building by a backdraft. He wondered at the time if that was what firefighting would always be about.

Days like that were tough for King. But some of his favorite days included when the department took part in parades.

“We used to have a great time,” he recalled. “We had the best marching unit in the North Country, and I don’t say that facetiously.”

“I was in the color guard with another gentleman. I carried the company flag and he carried the American flag. We won all kinds of awards. It wasn’t (about) the winning. It just made us feel good.”

King also enjoyed the brotherhood, talking about how they would help fellow firefighters with jobs around the house if necessary. He remembered putting in septic systems for guys at night after his regular job.

Asked what he would miss the most, King was quick to respond: “Operating those trucks. I don’t know why, it’s just a good feeling to get there and set them up and then they do their job, and you know they’re working because you did it.”

Both Cobb and King said that while they won’t be active at fire scenes, they’ll always consider themselves to be firefighters.

“I’m resigning, not retiring,” King was quick to point out.

Still, he remained modest about his service and the recognition he received from his fellow firefighters.

“It’s really overwhelming. I’m really not worthy of any of it,” King said. “The Lord put me on this Earth to do something. He gave me directions. And one of my directions, in my mind, was to try and help people.” ■