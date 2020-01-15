PERU | New York State Police have released clues in the decades-old unsolved homicide of a Peru man; they hope the clues will trigger new information in the case.

In September 1997, Walter C. Fedorwich was found brutally beaten and murdered, tied to a bed in the front room of his Route 22 home.

The 88-year-old retired construction worker is believed to have been killed in the late evening of Sept. 12 or early Sept. 13 of that year, shortly after he was last seen speaking to two unknown men at the end of his driveway.

Neighbors reported last seeing Fedorwich outside his dilapidated home talking with two white males wearing biker gear who appeared to be driving a dark-colored vehicle.

The men, one heavy set and one with a beard, have never been identified, and authorities hope they may hold more information about Fedorwich’s activity in the hours leading up to his death by asphyxia and blunt force trauma to the head.

Fedorwich, who was known for wearing his trademark cowboy hat and boots, didn’t drive and often hitchhiked or used taxis to get around the area.

He is believed to have suffered from bouts of dementia and often talked to both loved ones and strangers about his disdain for banks. Fedorwich was known to carry large sums of money, even flashing it at strangers, and spoke of having more at his home.

Oddly, Fedorwich’s money always reeked of kerosene and none was ever found during the police investigation, despite sightings of it in the days before his death.

That fuel-smelling money is presumed missing, likely linked to his murder.

Another potential clue is a black dog hair found on Fedorwich after his death, something police believe could have come from his killer as he didn’t own a dog.

Anyone with possible information about the case should contact the Troop B Major Crimes Unit at 518-873-2750. ■