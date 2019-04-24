Kids clean up cigs in city parks

× Expand Photo by Elizabeth Izzo Nine local kids, all members of anti-tobacco group Reality Check, spent a few hours picking up cigarette butts in downtown Plattsburgh last week.

PLATTSBURGH | For a few hours last week, a trail of small, bright orange flags stretched from City Hall Place to an outlook over the Saranac River.

Under a cloudless sky nine kids, all members of anti-tobacco group Reality Check, scoured the grass of Macdonough Park for tiny pieces of leftover cigarettes.

They weren’t hard to find.

Each time one of the kids found a cigarette butt, they planted a flag in its place.

Over and over again the kids swooped down, taking the trash between their fingers — butts, vaping products, boxes, wrappings — and quickly deposited it into ziploc bags they carried with them.

Within 15 minutes the kids, shadows falling beneath them, had dispersed roughly 409 flags throughout the park.

When they ran out of flags to plant, they kept on going.

LITTERING

Amelia “Sketch” DeDominicas, 14, said that she thinks many city residents don’t consider discarding cigarette butts on the ground littering.

“People don’t consider throwing cigarette butts or Juul pods out of their car as litter, so they just throw them on the ground,” she said. “It’s not great.”

In the City of Plattsburgh, throwing cigarette butts on the ground does constitute littering, according to Plattsburgh City Police Chief Levi Ritter.

It’s a local law violation that carries a fine of up to $250, “imprisonment for a term not exceeding 15 days” — or both, according to the city code.

But because of its classification, and because it’s a low-level offense, police officers have to personally observe a person throwing the cigarette to enforce the law, Ritter said.

“We receive complaints regularly from citizens in regards to litter and there is not always an enforcement option,” he told The Sun. “It goes back to the personal responsibility of persons in our community to take pride in our community.

“I will say that the overwhelming majority of people in this community respect the cleanliness and try to police it as best as possible by trying create a sense of pride.”

Beyond the local littering law, the use of cigarettes, cigars and other tobacco products is also prohibited on public property, according to the city code.

Still, cigarette butts remain a constant presence in city parks.

Marissa Goldsmith, 13, said the amount of litter the group found on the ground in downtown Plattsburgh last week wasn’t surprising.

She sees it every day when walking to school. She sees it in the city’s parks. She sees squirrels trying to eat what’s left.

“When I was on my way here, I was skateboarding. Someone in a truck drove by and thew it out. It almost hit me,” she said. “It happens all the time. I’ll be walking down the street and see an e-cig on the ground or a Juul pod.

“It kind of makes me feel like the community doesn’t really care about how it effects people.”

The proliferation of discarded cigarette butts is a problem not unique to Plattsburgh.

According to a 2018 report from the Ocean Conservancy, the most common item collected during environmental cleanups last year was cigarette butts — more than 2.4 million worldwide, including roughly 34,237 in New York state.

‘DON’T LEAVE YOUR MESS’

Last month, anti-tobacco advocacy groups like Reality Check secured a legislative win when the Common Council voted to add vaping and e-hookah use to a list of tobacco products barred from public property in the City of Plattsburgh.

Goldsmith said that was good.

But she feels that a resolution to the problem will come when residents take responsibility for their actions.

“If you are going to smoke, do it in your house,” said Goldsmith. “You really shouldn’t, it’s not good for you.

“But don’t leave your mess for other people to deal with.”