Kids jump with Jill

× Expand Photo by Tim Rowland Jump with Jill v.2 The Jump with Jill performance urges kids to lay off the sugar in exchange for healthier foods.

TICONDEROGA | Anyone who can get a room full of elementary school students chanting enthusiastically about yogurt must have a gift.

And that honor goes to Jill Jayne, whose Emmy-nominated “Jump with Jill” show came to Ticonderoga Elementary School last week, entertaining kids and giving them a sanctioned opportunity to twist and shout, all in the name of good nutrition.

From the time Jill asked if they were “ready to turn this gym into a rock and roll show,” she had the students eating out of her hand — which was kind of the point.

Kids danced to cheese, they danced to fruit, they danced to milk and they danced to carrots and other “superpower vegetables.” The idea is that kids will take the message to heart and, next time they’re in the market, agitate for more nutritious choices.

She also promised that “this will be the greatest rock and roll nutrition show you will ever see,” before acknowledging that it might be the only rock and roll nutrition show that they would ever see. But it’s the novelty of the act that she hopes will get kids attention.

× Expand Photo by Tim Rowland Jump with Jill v.1 Ticonderoga elementary school students dance along with Jill Jayne, whose nutrition program generates considerable enthusiasm.

Jill, bending a bit to reality, does not tell children they should never eat junk food. But she encourages them to be thoughtful about it. She also, to a heavy musical back beat provided by her accompanying DJ, encouraged the kids to choose plain old water when they’re hot instead of sugary energy drinks, sodas and juices.

Jill transitioned to nutrition — she now bills herself as a Rockstar Nutritionist —after a career in as a recording artist with her rock band, including appearances on The Vans Warped Tour and the American Idol spin-off “The Next Great American Band” on Fox-TV.

But she is also a Registered Dietitian (RD/RDN) with an MS in Nutrition Education from Teachers College Columbia University and a BS in Nutritional Sciences and Theater from Penn State University.

But the students were less interested in credentials than in having a good time, trying out new dance moves and pledging, at least for an afternoon, that they would take care of their bones, muscles and skin by eating foods rich in vitamins and minerals, such as the calcium found in dairy products.

“We’ve got to take care of our bodies, because they have to last us our entire lives,” Jill said. It was a message that, based on the student response, made cheese worth cheering for. ■