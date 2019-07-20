Kimberly Davis tops $25,000

× Expand Photo by Sarah Elizabeth Morris Clinton County Treasurer Kimberly Davis announced her running for State Senate to represent the 45th district, a title currently held by Betty Little, in late May.

PLATTSBURGH | New York State Senate candidate Kimberly Davis has filed her first financial disclosure since announcing her candidacy on May 28, 2019. Her total contributions since that date were $25,594.20.

“I’m thrilled with the outpouring of support from residents in the 45th District.” Davis said. “In just six weeks the support and momentum from residents has grown. We received donations from all six counties in the 45th, and 74 percent of individual donations were from inside the district.”

“Raising this much money signals that voters are ready for a change. It’s time for the North Country to have a new voice in Albany,” Davis said.

Warren County Democratic Committee Chair Lynne Boecher agrees.

“Kimberly’s ability to garner significant financial support a year and a half before the election and in such a short time signals to me as a chair that the district is looking for change and is no longer satisfied with the status quo,” Boecher said.

“I am excited that we have such a well-qualified candidate, Kimberly Davis, running for State Senate,” Maggie Bartley, Essex County Democratic chair, said. “Her background in finance as county treasurer is what we all need in Albany. The residents of the 45th district will finally have a strong choice on Election Day in 2020.”

Clinton County Democratic Chair Jerry Marking is happy to see the support Davis has received.

“We’ve known Kimberly’s dedication for many years, and we are proud that she is running for State Senate,” Marking said. “I thought that $25,000 would be very tough for anyone to raise in such a short time, but Kimberly is a very hard worker. Once she puts her to mind to something, she will accomplish it.”