Kiwanis Club of Plattsburgh to celebrate 90th anniversary

PLATTSBURGH | To celebrate the date that the Kiwanis Club of Plattsburgh received its charter on April 11, 1929, a 90th-anniversary gala will be held in the Adirondack Room at the Butcher Block Restaurant on Saturday, April 13, beginning at 5:30 p.m.

A dinner ticket is $40 per person, which includes tax and tip. Dinner choices are signature prime rib, chicken piccata or butternut squash ravioli.

The Kiwanis governor of the New York District, Hank Baker, will travel to Plattsburgh to make his official visit to the Adirondack Division for the celebration.

All Kiwanis Club members in the Adirondack Division are encouraged to attend this milestone event, at which they are invited to make a brief report to Baker and lieutenant governor Kimberly Davis.

All current and past members, presidents, lieutenant governors, Kiwanians of the Year and Citizens of the Year of the Plattsburgh Noon Kiwanis Club are invited to the gala. All persons who fall into these groups will be recognized and photographed.

A large variety of the club’s historical documents, publications, plaques, videos and photographs will be on display. Nancy Church, club historian, said donations or loans for historical papers, event programs, souvenirs, plaques, scrapbooks, pins or other ephemera of the Kiwanis Club of Plattsburgh will be accepted.

Reservations and payment for the event should be made by April 1 by calling Church at 518-572-5028, emailing her at churchnj@plattsburgh.edu or mailing reservations with payment to Kiwanis Club of Plattsburgh, P.O. Box 2064, Plattsburgh, NY 12901.

Meetings for the Plattsburgh Noon Kiwanis Club are held every Thursday at the Comfort Inn breakfast room. For more information about the club, visit PlattsburghKiwanis.com.