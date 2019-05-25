Knowing when not to drive

× Crown Point students get a lesson in impaired driving.

Neither, of course, are safe, and last week the Arrive Alive Tour from Unite came to the Champlain Valley with an high-tech simulator that vividly demonstrated the danger of driving while compromised. Unite, founded in 2009, uses technology to highlight the risks of drunken, drugged or distracted driving.

“This is the first generation that’s grown up with texting,” said tour representative Heidie Martinez. While drunken driving still causes more fatalities, 10,000 a year, cell phone use causes more accidents — 1.6 million nationwide, according to federal statistics. As drunken driving numbers have fallen, distracted driving is on the rise. Marijuana is cause for greater concern as it’s legalized in an increasing number of jurisdictions.

Martinez told students that the penalties for impaired driving are stiff, and can cost them thousands of dollars and the loss of their licenses until they reach the age of 21.

“Kids don’t realize the risks they’re taking and the legal repercussions,” she said, adding that students are quite receptive to the demonstrations.

Students were invited to sit behind the wheel of the simulator, which was built into an SUV, where they could choose an impairment, including texting or marijuana or alcohol intoxication. The simulator produced different experiences to mimic the difficulties of driving under each situation. For example, drunken drivers have limited peripheral vision, while marijuana causes a delay in the driver’s responsiveness.

The results of each young driver’s response was shown to the rest of the class on a video screen, as if they were passengers. They were encouraged to yell at the driver as needed.

The simulated drives did not end well, with students spinning out or hitting trees. They were issued simulated tickets for their infractions that also listed the financial costs.

“It was pretty difficult,” said Crown Point student Noah Peters. “You didn’t have a lot of control over the car and there was the reaction time was really off. It wasn’t a good feeling.”

The event was sponsored in conjunction with the Prevention Team and Essex County STOP DWI. Angie MacAlpine of the Prevention Team said that, for the students, education and prevention go hand-in-hand. “We’d rather them crash here than out on the road,” she said.

“I feel like if everyone did this, they wouldn’t (drive impaired) again,” Peters said.