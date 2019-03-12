KV Library to launch local history project

× Expand Photo provided Keene Valley Library

KEENE VALLEY | Start-up funds from three grants and local donations will allow the Keene Valley Library Association to launch a new oral and visual history-gathering project via online and in-person storytelling.

Designed to establish a living, growing archive, the project is titled: “Adirondack Community: Capturing, Retaining, and Communicating the Stories of Who We Are.”

It will be built using crowd-sourced information collection and one-on-one dedicated interviews.

The Library Association is coordinating the project through the online platform Memria.org and plans to hire a curator to oversee its start.

Once built, “Stories of Who We Are” would give residents and others opportunity to share spoken three- to five-minute memories of events and other historical moments they’ve experienced here. The format also allows for upload of related photographs or documents.

The idea was formulated years ago when Keene Valley Librarian Karen Glass first watched her children interact with community elders in school.

“The information is so important,” Glass said of the rich history in Keene, drawn from many quarters and all seasons across generations of many families.

Glass said Keene summer resident Jery Huntley, the library volunteer grants manager, was instrumental in putting the project together and winning grant awards.

Local stories collected would be formatted in three-minute or five-minute excerpts.

“You could do 10 three-minute memories, but the research suggests the smaller increments are what people like best,” Glass told The Sun last week.

THEMES

Through efforts of a large outreach group last summer, the library developed a list of topics and questions to focus on at first.

Themes, Glass said, include natural disasters in Keene Valley, such as the flood in 1924, the Ice Storm in 1998, the landslide, or Tropical Storm Irene in 2011.

“I would tell the story,” she said, “of how we had people who couldn’t get into their home during the Ice Storm, and how one neighbor came to live with us. Another story could be about how, during the Ice Storm, people cooked for the whole village for six weeks in the community center.”

There will probably be a section for stories and memories of Dr. Alphonso Goff, Glass said. Doc Goff was a physician in the valley for more than 60 years.

“Another section might be remembering Lou Brown (longtime Keene music teacher) and the plays she put on every summer with local residents.”

Online archival capabilities at Memria include a program to capture spoken word.

“Stories can be shared online. You would go to memria.org and each section will have questions. And there will be a program that can transcribe it,” Glass explained.

Memria was established by Louis Bickford, CFO, who has a summer residence in Keene Valley.

FUNDING

“Stories of Who We Are” will also hire a curator to use the project computer and meet with people who are housebound or otherwise unable to use online technology, Glass said.

Funds founding the project were key to its start.

“The three grants together are about $10,000, and with that we will hire a person to manage the project and collect the stories. We need to buy a computer that’s dedicated to capturing the stories and membership at memria.org. We’re tentatively looking to get the project running in March. We have to do some training beforehand, and we have to hire someone.”

The collected memories would become part of the Keene Valley Library Archives and would be available online to the public.

Library Association spokeswoman Olivia Dwyer said the stories “will expand the collection and strengthen the library’s commitment to linking the historic Adirondacks with the Adirondacks of the future.”

The materials would also supplement school educational programs, Glass said.

“We want to partner with Keene Central School so that the kids have access to it.”

In Keene, the library is also the school’s library with weekly “Library Class” programs designed especially for students.

The stories project is meant to expand beyond Keene in time, Glass said.

But the start here will get the process focused and moving forward.

Grant awards for “Stories of Who We Are” came through: a Humanities New York Action Grant, following the successful deployment of a 2018 Vision Grant for project planning; a Northern New York Library Network (NNYLN) Innovation Grant; and an award from the Glenn and Carol Pearsall Adirondack Foundation, Dwyer said.

Project support also came from community gifts and in-kind donations.

The digital archive also intends to gather stories about arts and culture, work, outdoor recreation, community events and institutions, people, daily life and natural history related to or occurring within the Town of Keene.

To find out more or to take part, people can contact project organizers at myadirondackstory@gmail.com