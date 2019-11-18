L.G. youngster awarded by fire department for escape plan

Photo by Thom Randall Ride2School4Colbie Lake George Elementary second-grader Colbie Vanderklish, 7, is handed a T-shirt and hat prior to a ride home in a firetruck Nov. 6 for drawing a detailed fire escape plan for her family. Her work was judged as the top entry among 28 escape plans.

LAKE GEORGE | A second-grader at Lake George Elementary School spent hours devising a detailed fire safety plan for her family, and for her diligence, she was treated like a celebrity by her peers and area firefighters.

In a fire prevention program conducted at the school by the Lake George Fire Department, elementary students were invited to draft an escape plan for their family.

Colbie Vanderklish, 7, took the assignment quite seriously. She drew a detailed map of escape routes from her house, drawing the floor plan of her house, first and second stories, with two exits from each bedroom, as was suggested. Her map included a designated spot where her family members could meet safely, away from the house.

“Colbie really concentrated on it — she worked on it for hours after she got home,” her mother Stephanie Vanderklish said.

Her entry and 27 others were reviewed by the firefighters, and Colbie’s was chosen as the best, because of how well it was plotted out, Lake George firefighter Howard MacDonald said.

“Her plan was really detailed — and she drew it up on her own,” he said after presenting Colbie with a hat and a T-shirt bearing Lake George Fire Department logos. “This was an awesome day for Colbie.”

As a reward for her work, area firefighters gave her a ride to and from school Nov. 6 in fire trucks — Lake George firefighters delivered her to school at 7:55 a.m. in one of their tanker trucks — and she was greeted by raucous cheers from about two dozen of her peers as she arrived. That afternoon, North Queensbury fire personnel drove her home in one of their firetrucks.

Firefighters escorting Colbie on the two rides include Garrett Ramsey, Doni Smith, Kevin, and John Cocozza and Howard MacDonald of the Lake George Fire Department; and Frank DeNardo, Greg France and Larry Fischer of North Queensbury Fire Co. ■