LaFarr pledges to focus on ‘community policing’

× Expand Photo by Thom Randall Sheriff Jim LaFarr Oath Of Office - Lg Jim LaFarr recites his oath of office as he assumes the post of Warren County’s 50th sheriff; state Supreme Court Judge Martin Auffredou (foreground) conducts the swearing-in ceremony. About 180 people attended the event, held Jan. 1 in Queensbury.

LAKE GEORGE | The 50th sheriff in Warren County’s 206-year history was sworn in Jan. 1 with about 180 people attending the ceremony, held in the Glens Falls Elks Lodge in Queensbury.

After taking the oath of office, new Warren County Sheriff Jim LaFarr said he’d live up to his campaign pledge to focus on “community policing.”

“I look around this room today, and I see community policing has already started,” LaFarr said, gesturing first to the audience and to the two-dozen-plus sheriff’s officers standing at the south end of the lodge’s banquet room. “It’s about connections, it’s about relationships, it’s about family.”

LaFarr said that while he felt slightly apprehensive about taking on the post of sheriff, he wasn’t overwhelmed by the responsibilities of his new job because he could depend on those he would be working with.

“The most important job is the work that the police are doing every day — the officers taking care of a victim, the communications officers answering a call with someone in crisis, the corrections officers ensuring the safety and security of our corrections facility,” he said, adding that he and new Undersheriff Terry Comeau would provide support to all the public safety personnel.

“We’ll make sure we take care of the people that take care of you,” he said to the audience. “We’ll make sure that they have what they need, provide them with support and guide them — and we will flourish and be successful.”

State Supreme Court Justice Martin Auffredou administered LaFarr’s oath of office. During the ceremony, Auffredou said LaFarr was well-prepared to take on the post of county sheriff.

“More than any other high-profile position, county sheriff best reflects the core values and collective soul of the community,” he said. “In a time of crisis and tragedy, a community looks toward a sheriff to lead with courage, respect, and make rational, prudent decisions — and by their actions, reassuring the public that we live in an ordered society.”

Auffredou advised LaFarr to seek the counsel of others in his decision-making.

“Call on your exceptional public servants, the men and women of your department — invite their counsel,” he said.

In his introductory remarks, former county Undersheriff Bob Swan said that with LaFarr and Comeau in charge, the 200-or-so employees of the county sheriff’s office would enjoy enhanced camaraderie.

“It’s already like a big family, but it will come even closer now with these two guys at the helm,” Swan said, noting that LaFarr “did a phenomenal job” years ago when Swan observed his work as an investigator.

Lafarr: ‘we’re prepared’ for bail reform

However, Swan warned of the challenges ahead for law enforcement personnel with the state’s new bail reform laws, which substantially restrict when suspects can be jailed.

“A lot of bad people are going to be out on the streets,” he predicted. “I think it’s going to be a nightmare.”

But LaFarr said he had already spent a month or so counseling with other law enforcement officials on the implications of bail reform, strategizing how to minimize problems.

“We are prepared; we’re ready; we’re up for the challenge — we’ll be hitting the ground running,” he said.

Queensbury Town Justice Michael Muller praised LaFarr for choosing Comeau as Undersheriff before administering the oath of office to LaFarr’s new second-in-command.

“You’ve made an excellent choice,” Muller said “Terry is a selfless, sharing, caring person.”

Concluding the ceremony, LaFarr thanked the crowd for attending.

“The positive energy here this morning is humbling,” he said. ■