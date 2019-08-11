Lake Geo. environmental group offers seminar on curbing invasive plants, weekly nature programs

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo provided by Up Yonda Farm A boy reacts to a startled frog during an encounter at Up Yonda Farm Environmental Education Center. Up Yonda is hosting the Lake George Land Conservancy’s annual ‘Block Party’ — and the event not only features meetups with pond creatures, but it includes children’s crafts, live bluegrass music, guided hikes with lake views, food trucks, a nature scavenger hunt and visits to Up Yonda’s butterfly house and nature museum. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo provided by Up Yonda Farm Children attempt to net minnows in during the Lake George Land Conservancy’s 2018 ‘Block Party’ event held at UpYonda Enviromental Education Center. This Year’s edition will include children’s crafts, live bluegrass music, guided hikes with lake views, food trucks, a nature scavenger hunt and visits to Up Yonda’s butterfly house and nature museum. Prev Next

BOLTON LANDING | A presentation on aquatic and terrestrial invasive plants — and how property owners can effectively and safely remove them — is to be held from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday Aug. 15 at the Hague Community Center.

Those attending this free program — presented by the Lake George Land Conservancy — will learn about the primary invasive plant threats to Lake George and the region. Topics will cover plant identification, removal techniques, plant characteristics, life cycle and management, as well as proactive measures of preventing their spread.

The first 25 people signing up for the session will be provided with an invasives guide and restoration “tool kit.” Space is limited. Those seeking to attend are urged to register soon at: www.lglc.org/events-and-programs.

For details, contact Monica Dore at: mdore@lglc.org or 518-644-9673.

Other programs by the Conservancy this month include their Living Lands programs, offered Wednesdays in August at the LGLC office, 4905 Lake Shore Drive, Bolton Landing. Sessions begin at 5:30 p.m. Register in advance, as space is limited:

• Aug. 7 — “Adirondack Loons, Biology and Behavior” — A presentation by veterinarian Dr. Nina Schoch, director of the Adirondack Center for Loon Conservation.

• Aug. 14 — “When the Railroads came to Lake George” — A talk about the D&H Railway, local trolley, and the tram up Prospect Mountain, presented by Lake George Historian Margy Mannix.

• August 21 — “Rehabilitation of Adirondack Wildlife” — Wendy Hall of the Adirondack Wildlife Refuge will talk about her experiences nurturing wolves, foxes, bears, bobcats, hawks, owls, falcons and ravens as well as a porcupine, opossum, and a turkey vulture.

CONSERVANCY TO HOLD ANNUAL 'BLOCK PARTY'

Annual Summer Block Party at Up Yonda Farm Environmental Education Center.

The family-oriented event begins at 11 a.m. featuring live bluegrass music, wildlife rehabilitator Nancy Kimball with live raptors, a guided hike with lake views, children’s crafts, a nature scavenger hunt, face painting, food trucks, and a nature scavenger hunt as well as the farm’s regular exhibits. Adults will likely enjoy an 11 a.m. talk on land conservation offered by Meme Hanley of the Land Trust Alliance.

Up Yonda Farm Environmental Education Center features a butterfly house, a nature museum, pond exploration, and hiking trails. Up Yonda is located at 5239 Lake Shore Drive (Route 9N) in Bolton. For details, see lglc.org/events-and-programs.