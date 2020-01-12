Lake George’s 1758 ghost fleet

× Expand Bateaux-book “Ghost Fleet Awakened: Lake George’s Sunken Bateaux of 1758” by Joseph W. Zarzynski tells the story of a fleet of small boats intentionally sunk by the British in the 18th century.

LAKE GEORGE | Many Lake George aficionados are aware that beneath their beloved waters lie rows of British transport boats that were intentionally sunk in 1758 with the idea that they would be hauled to the surface and reused the following year.

As historical events go, that’s remarkable enough in itself. But the story of these boats, known as bateaux, spans the centuries in ways that are sure to surprise even some of Lake George’s most die-hard fans. Their story is told in the new release, “Ghost Fleet Awakened: Lake George’s Sunken Bateaux of 1758” by Joseph W. Zarzynski, a meticulously researched and highly entertaining first-hand account of discovery and preservation.

Zarzynski is a maritime archaeologist and a founder of the parent organization to Bateaux Below, a nonprofit group — whose work was commended by President Obama — responsible for the creation of three Lake George shipwreck sanctuaries for divers to explore. He has spent decades diving the waters of Lake George, and has interviewed some of the principal players in what might be called the modern era of the bateaux story, which began 60 years ago.

In was then that two teenage scuba divers at the south end of Lake George discovered the rotting wreckage of boats dating back to the French and Indian War.

“Ghost Fleet” details how the teens’ discovery ignited interest in the bateaux in both good ways and bad. For the coming years, the bateaux would fuel something of a race between historians and preservationists on one side, and recreational scuba divers and relic hunters on the other.

Boats would be cut to bits sold to tourists, and dive shops sold underwater metal detectors, meaning that innumerable iron relics wound up in private hands.

Terry Crandall, a pioneer in chronicling Lake George’s historical treasures, was so concerned about that unscrupulous souvenir hunters would discover his finds that he was known to abandon protocol and dive alone. Even today, the locations of many boats are undisclosed.

In the end, the preservationists were largely, but not completely, successful in keeping the wrecks from being torn apart by underwater souvenir hunters. Time and natural forces have of course deteriorated the wrecks as well, leaving the sites largely a scattering of planks that are sometimes almost indistinguishable from other underwater flotsam, such as old docks.

Bateaux were the minivans of their day, carrying men and gear up and down the lengths of lakes George and Champlain in the 18th century when there were no real roads and the waters were akin to interstate highways.

Generally running between 25 and 35 feet in length, they were fitted together by carpenters, not shipwrights. Built of pine planks and naturally curved oaken ribs, they were not particularly memorable in their design, nor did they need to be. They were basic transport, almost to the point of being disposable.

Zarzynski writes, “Small wooden vessels of the colonial era, like the bateaux, often had a short life span because they quickly wore out, were casualty of mishap or armed conflict, and were biodegradable.” This, of course, makes their relative survival in Lake George all the more incredible.

In 1758, the British armies controlled Lake George, while the French were entrenched on Lake Champlain. British bateaux jammed with soldiers had sailed north that summer intent on dislodging the French from their Lake Champlain forts. Although the expedition was a failure, the British were determined to take another stab at it the following year.

They would need their boats again, but if they left them beached on the shores of Lake George over the winter, it was likely they would be burned by French raiders. Instead, they drilled holes in the hulls of 260 boats, filled them with rock and sank them in shallow waters where the winter ice would protect them from mischief.

When soldiers pulled them back to the surface the following year, they missed about 50 or so, based on the number of submerged remains inventoried by Bateaux Below.

“Ghost Fleet” exposes a number of interesting political angles and squabbles as more became known about the underwater discovery. At the time, there was little in the way of preservation decorum for such a find. The task was assigned to the Adirondack Museum, now the Adirondack Experience, which caused some hard feelings among Lake Georgers, who at the time did not think of themselves as Adirondackers.

A particularly amusing story (it is amusing today, it would not have seemed so then) was that of the Baby Whale, a yellow submarine built in 1960 for bateaux exploration. Before it could be employed in its intended purpose, it simply disappeared from its dock. The mystery endured for 35 years until, diving for Bateaux Below, Bob Benway and Zarzynski discovered the two tin sub on the lake’s floor. Pranksters were eventually blamed for a sunk that went wrong when the sub sank.

Several other interesting other finds are chronicled in “Ghost Fleet,” which suggests there is more to be found. Zarzynski writes, “I hope that one day that ever-elusive, relatively intact and totally undisturbed colonial bateaux shipwreck … will be found for archaeological study.” ■