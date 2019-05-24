Lake George’s Charles Wood Park ‘Grand Opening’ planned

× Expand Photo by Thom Randall In a ceremony held in 2013 to christen the stormwater-purifying wetlands of Charles Wood Park in Lake George, Cesar Perales — the New York Secretary of State at the time — gave a speech lauding the project. Lake George Village Mayor Robert Blais, state Sen. Betty Little and Warrensburg Supervisor Kevin Geraghty — then Warren County’s chief executive — stand behind Perales, awaiting their turn at the lectern. On May 29, state officials are likely to participate in the entire park’s Grand Opening event, which village officials hope will include an appearance by Gov. Andrew Cuomo. The public is invited to attend the event.

LAKE GEORGE | A public ceremony has been planned for May 29 to dedicate Lake George’s Charles R. Wood Park, and village leaders said they are hoping that the event will provide an occasion for state officials to announce additional funding to construct the village’s proposed wastewater treatment plant. The ceremony is to start at 11 a.m.

Straddling West Brook, the 12.5-acre park features constructed wetlands to filter out stormwater pollution as well as a 2.5-acre festival area, a skateboard plaza and a children’s playground.

The May 29 grand opening ceremony is to include presentations by local community leaders, area legislators, state officials and representatives of environmental organizations that sponsored the park’s development.

Music is to be performed by the Lake George Community Band, and a reception is to follow the ceremony.

Blais told Lake George village trustees Monday that he has reached out to Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office and invited him to attend.

“My gut feeling is, if we are to get anything more at all, the governor will come here to the Wood Park grand opening and tell us,” he said, referring to grant funding in addition to the $7.5 million already pledged by the state.

Blais noted that an administrative assistant in the governor’s office told him a potential visit to Lake George for the park dedication was added to Cuomo’s schedule. Blais noted that such appearances of state officials were announced a day or so beforehand.

The engineered wetlands have proven effective at curbing pollution of Lake George, and its “Festival Commons” has in recent years hosted a full schedule of concerts, shows and various attractions from June through October, drawing many thousands of people annually to the village.

The park, about 12.5 acres, was the site of the former Gaslight Village theme park — for decades a primary attraction — developed in 1959 by Charles R. Wood. The land was purchased in 2008 from the Charles R. Wood Foundation by the village and town of Lake George along with Warren County, in a partnership with the Fund for Lake George, the Lake George Association and the Lake George Land Conservancy, as well as individual donors. Subsequently, the village acquired the town’s share of park ownership.

These sponsoring environmental groups and individuals have been invited to participate in the grand opening event.