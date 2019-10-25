Lake George ‘Meet the Candidates Night’ hosted Oct. 22

LAKE GEORGE | Three candidates for two Lake George town board seats presented their views to the public at a “Meet the Candidates Night” set for 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, in the town hall off Old Post Road.

This nonpartisan event is to be moderated by representatives of The Sun Community News, which is sponsoring the event.

Incumbent town board members Marisa Muratori and Dan Hurley as well as challenger Sean Quirk are scheduled to present their thoughts on issues facing the town.

Beginning at 6:45 p.m., citizens can obtain sanctioned 3”x 5” cards from the event moderator, on which they can write questions, one per card, to be directed to the Town Board candidates, who will each have 90 seconds to answer. The questions will be gathered from the audience at 7 p.m. and then will be reviewed, modified if appropriate, and collated.

The use of sanctioned cards only is to provide a more diverse set of questions from a greater number of citizens, rather than a few people dominating the discussions.

Submitted questions that read as political statements or allegations against an individual candidate will be rephrased by the moderator toward issue-based questions, to allow for appropriate discussion of the underlying topic.

Each of the Town Board candidates will have the opportunity to make a two-minute opening statement on their qualifications, experience and goals in office. If a candidate is mentioned by another candidate in their response to a question or their initial presentation, the candidate mentioned is allowed a one-minute response. Candidates will also have an opportunity to present a 90-second closing statement.