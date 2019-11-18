Lake George assessor donates kidney to town worker

Photo by Thom Randall LG Kidney Transplant Lake George Town Assessor Lori Barber and town laborer Johnny Cocozza-Hill pose for a photo Nov. 7, four days before they were both in Albany Medical Center for a kidney transplant operation. Lori, 50, gave up one of her kidneys to Cocozza-Hill, who has a chronic kidney condition that has worsened in the last two years.

LAKE GEORGE | Working at her office desk Nov. 7, Lake George Town Assessor Lori Barber heard her computer bleep, signaling that an email had arrived in her inbox.

Her face lighting up with a broad smile, Barber turned to Sandy Cocozza-Spellburg.

“Albany Med’s transplant immunology department just received the final test results, which show total compatibility — the final cross-match is complete, it’s perfect — so it’s a ‘go.’”

Sandy grinned.

“This is so good — it’s scary but it’s exciting because it’s such a heroic thing for you to do,” she said.

Tears welled up in her eyes as she looked at Barber.

“I believe you were meant to be in our path,” she continued, looking at her 24-year-old son Johnny Cocozza-Hill sitting nearby.

Four days later, doctors carved out one of Barber’s kidneys and transplanted it into Johnny — he’s not Barber’s brother, nephew or even a distant relative — he’s a co-worker, a laborer for the town of Lake George.

According to Sandy’s post on the Facebook page “Go Johnny Go,” as of 5 p.m. Monday, the transplant was a success — Johnny and Barber were both recovering from the dual surgery.

For many years, facing an uncertain future

Since Johnny was 8 he has been enduring IGA nephropathy, a syndrome that inhibits the ability of the kidneys to remove waste from his bloodstream.

About two years ago, Johnny’s condition declined, but he wasn’t aware that he was seriously ill due to his IGA nephropathy, he recalled Nov. 7 in Lori’s office.

Back in 2017, Johnny said, Barber may have saved his life — she had seen him at the town hall and had surmised that he was afflicted with something serious.

“I had really high blood pressure, I had bad coloring and was vomiting — I thought I had the flu — but she urged me to go to the doctor,” he said. “I did go, and I found out I had full renal failure.”

Since then, Johnny’s been on dialysis. In the last year or so, it has required four treatments a day, which he endures between his job tasks and his volunteer work as a Lake George firefighter, he said.

“Sometimes, I go out firefighting all night, and the next morning, I don’t feel so good,” he said.

On Nov. 7, Barber expressed why she made the decision to donate one of her kidneys to Johnny. Barber is married and has two children, Grace, 12, and Dan, 14.

Asked what inspired her to donate her kidney to a co-worker, Barber shrugged.

“Johnny’s worked for the town for three years, and during that time I watched him get really ill, and he’s a young kid — he’s been sick his whole life, since he was 8 years old,” she said. “He’s 24 years old and I’m 50 — he deserves a shot at life.”

Lori resumed her contemplation.

“My thought process was, ‘Let’s test and see if I’m a match.’ I didn’t think in a million years I would be a match, so go figure. Here we are, I’m a perfect match — I was amazed.”

Over the past 15 months or so, Barber has undergone dozens of tests, all to determine whether she was healthy enough to donate a kidney — they all produced exemplary results.

Donating a kidney has serious implications — as a person gets older, one of your kidneys might fail, and you’d need a healthy one to survive, Barber was undoubtedly warned.

“That’s a huge consideration, obviously, because I think of my children,” she said. “But I also know I’m going to be 51 in December, but this kid hasn’t had a normal life since he was born, and I wanted to give him as close to a normal life as I have enjoyed.”

Barber gazed at family photos on her desk.

“Are there particular risks involved? Absolutely. But the doctors say I’m in perfect health and I don’t anticipate anything happening to my remaining kidney,” Barber said. “If something does happen someday, because I’m a donor, I go to the top of the list to get a kidney.”

Barber said that after reading materials provided by Albany Medical Center, and giving the prospective operation a lot of thought, she decided to go ahead with the kidney donation — and it took some time before she revealed her decision to her spouse.

“I didn’t tell my husband for a while, and when I did tell him, it went over — well, you can imagine, okay? His first reaction, was like ‘What?’ But it’s all good now, a year and a half later,” she said. “My kids and family members think it’s wonderful, and so does my husband, but he’s a little — you know, concerned, obviously.”

Sandy gazed at Barber and expressed her thoughts.

“I can’t imagine a better person to donate. Lori’s my hero ... What an act of heroism. I feel very connected to Lori — like it was meant to be.”

Earlier in the day Nov. 7, town employees held an impromptu send-off party for Johnny and Barber. Town Comptroller Jenn Farrell and others in the town office hosted it in the clerk’s office. Town board member Marisa Muratori, who attended the gathering, offered her thoughts Monday.

“What can you say? Donating a kidney is one of the most selfless acts I can think of,” she said. “To give the gift of life to a co-worker is such an over-the-top humanitarian act.” ■