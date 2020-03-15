Lake George Association tough on invasives

× Expand Photo provided LGA - Lake steward Lake steward bags some suspects.

LAKE GEORGE | Stopping invasive biological and botanical species from entering Lake George is the most cost-effective way to protect its Class AA-special water (deemed as water safe for drinking, swimming and boating), according to the Lake George Association (LGA). As a result, the organization has now allotted $30,000 for the Lake George Park Commission’s (LGPC) Mandatory Boat Inspection Program.

Over the last six years, the LGA has provided $180,000 to the LGPC for this program.

“Lake George is fortunate to have a responsible, proactive state agency enforcing laws to protect our water quality,” said LGA Executive Director Walt Lender. “But boats with invasives are still coming to Lake George. Just last year, inspection technicians noted about 450 boats that had arrived at a launch with visible plant matter or invasive species on the boat. That fact alone requires us to be vigilant at all times.”

The Park Commission’s Mandatory Boat Inspection Program evolved out of the Lake Steward Program run by the LGA. As the organization with the longest history protecting Lake George water, the LGA particularly appreciates LGPC’s efforts to perform boat-sanitation inspections, which prevent discharge wastewater from contaminating the lake. “Our members want this program to continue, and understand [it] is critical to protecting the lake and ensuring that the water stays as clean as possible,” said Lender.

In an effort to encourage boaters to visit Lake George, boat inspections and decontaminations remain free.

For boating inspections guidelines, call 518-668-3558 or visit LakeGeorgeAssociation.org. ■