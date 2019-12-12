Lake George Community Band presents holiday concert this Friday

× Expand Photo provided LG Community Band Christmas Concert The Lake George Community Band conductor Michael Craner introduces his band’s musicians at a prior year’s Christmas Show. This year’s edition, which features both classic and contemporary holiday melodies, is set for 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13 at the Strand Theatre in Hudson Falls, a new venue for the popular annual concert.

LAKE GEORGE | The Lake George Community Band is to perform its annual Christmas Show Friday, Dec. 13 in a new venue this year: The Strand Theatre in Hudson Falls.

The performance, under the direction of conductor-director Michael Craner, will feature both classic and contemporary holiday selections, which were chosen to nurture the holiday spirit, band publicist Dale Perry said.

“This is a family-friendly holiday event to share the spirit of the season — it is sure to delight the audience,” he said.

The program starts at 7 p.m., and the theater’s doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are available at the door or online, are $10 for adults, $5 for students, and free for children 12 and under. For online purchases, see: brownpapertickets.com/event/4448573

Details are available at lgcb.org. The Strand’s box office can be reached at 518-832-3484. ■