Lake George Elementary School earns Covey distinction

LAKE GEORGE | Lake George Elementary School has been recognized by FranklinCovey Education as a “Leader in Me” “Lighthouse School.” Less than 10 percent of the 4,500 schools worldwide that implement the Leader in Me program achieve Lighthouse School recognition.

“We are beyond thrilled and proud to be named a Lighthouse School,” said Ann Moellman, Lake George Elementary School social worker, who officials said was instrumental in the Leader in Me at the 325-student school. “This certification is a wonderful tribute to our school’s commitment to cultivating and honoring the greatness within our students, staff and families. We are experiencing outstanding results!”

The Leader in Me Program is based on the book by Dr. Stephen Covey, “The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People.” FranklinCovey’s programs, books and content have been utilized by Fortune 500 companies as well as thousands of public and private schools in all 50 states and in over 150 countries.

To become a Lighthouse School, Lake George Elementary School had to demonstrate how it meets the following criteria:

TEACH LEADERSHIP PRINCIPLES

Professional learning: the principal, school administration and staff engage in ongoing learning and develop as leaders, while championing leadership for the school.

Student learning: the seven habits and leadership principles are effectively taught to all students through direct lessons, integrated approaches and staff modeling. Students are able to think critically about and apply leadership principles.

Family learning: families and the school partner together in learning about the seven habits and leadership principles through effective communication and mutual respect.

CREATE A LEADERSHIP CULTURE

Leadership environment: the school community is able to see leadership in the physical environment, hear leadership through the common language of the seven habits and feel leadership through a culture of caring, relationships and affirmation.

Shared leadership: leadership is shared with students through a variety of leadership roles, and student voice leads to innovations within the school.

Leadership events: schoolwide, classroom, family and community leadership events provide authentic environments to celebrate leadership, build culture and allow students to practice leadership skills.

ALIGN ACADEMIC SYSTEMS

Schoolwide goal achievement: the school utilizes The four disciplines of execution (4DX®) process to identify and track progress toward aligned wildly important goals (WIGs) for the school, classroom and staff members.

Student-led achievement: students lead their own learning with the skills to assess their needs, set appropriate goals and carry out action plans. Students are empowered through the use of leadership notebooks® and student-led conferences to reflect on progress toward their goals.

Empowering instruction: teachers use instructional methods that empower students to lead their own learning. Building trusting relationships, engaging student-led learning and utilizing collaborative planning and reflection combine to create environments for highly engaged learning.

“We started the Leader in Me to help students set and reach goals, lead themselves and lead others,” said James Conway, Lake George Elementary school principal. “Now, students have more voice in their school. They take the initiative to make positive things happen. Everyone has wildly important goals, and our students are taking ownership of their learning.”