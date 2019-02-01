Lake George faces ‘crushing tax burden’ without more grants for sewer plant: mayor

× Sean Doty, an executive and engineer with Chazen Companies, explains the design of Lake George Village’s proposed wastewater treatment plant to members of the village and town boards this past fall. Photo by Thom Randall

LAKE GEORGE | Mayor Robert Blais voiced a plea last week in person to state officials, telling them that the taxpayers of Lake George would be undertaking a crushing debt load if the state doesn’t direct at least $6 million more towards construction of the new $22 million sewer treatment plant they have mandated.

Blais testified in state legislative budget hearings that the money for the plant is needed because Lake George taxpayers would face tax increases of 15.6 percent, or nine times the increase allowed under the state tax cap.

Local sewer user fees would double.

About $7.5 million in grants have already been pledged toward the plant’s cost, and a $17.5 million no-interest loan has been offered towards construction due to the low average income of the residents.

But even with this financial help, the village would be paying $427,000 per year over 30 years for the plant. With this financial burden, the village’s indebtedness would far exceed the local government debt limit mandated by the state Constitution, he said.

Without substantially more aid to construct the new wastewater treatment plant, the village would go broke, Blais said at the Jan. 14 board meeting.

“We’d be bankrupt,” he said, noting that many businesses would no longer be viable with taxes so high. As an example of such sewer fee increases, he said that the Lake George Courtyard Marriott and the Fort William Henry Resort would each be facing additional taxes of about $38 million annually.

Village Attorney Matt Fuller and Public Works Superintendent Dave Harrington accompanied Blais to the Jan. 23 legislative hearings.

State officials were presented with letters of support from state Sen. Betty Little (R-Queensbury) and state Assemblyman Dan Stec (R-Queensbury), and officials of area environmental organizations.

Little’s letter mentions that the state has two campgrounds and Million Dollar Beach which send wastewater to the village’s plant that needs to be replaced.

The letters also talk about the necessity to preserve Lake George’s water quality — not only to protect wildlife habitat and the area’s main drinking water source, but to secure the lake-related tourism and recreation that are so vital to the area’s economy.

Several of the statements presented to state officials cite that the village has only 995 residents but routinely hosts as many as 18,000 visitors during summer, many of them New Yorkers. Those village residents, on the average, have low household incomes, Blais said.

Fuller noted that one of the objectives of the new plant was to remove the sodium from the plant’s effluent — and road salt spread on state roadways was a major source of the excess sodium.

With a deadline of finishing the plant in August 2021, bids for construction must be advertised by June or July, Blais said at the village board meeting.

The existing 85-year-old plant, with its outdated technology, releases nitrates and other pollutants in the lake, which prompted a mandate from the state to build a new wastewater treatment plant. The existing plant processes about 1.75 million gallons of water per day, often reaching the limits of its permitted capacity.

Harrington said that federal funding sources have been sought, but the U.S. government shutdown has stalled processing of grant requests, and caused a backlog of work that will extend delays.

Regardless of the obstacles, Harrington said Blais was cautiously optimistic that the construction project would receive more funding.

“We’re hopeful we can get funding in the governor’s upcoming budget,” he said. “But there’s no concrete evidence at this point it will happen. It’s a wait-and-see situation now.”