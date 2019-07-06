Lake George graduates praised for persistence, positivity

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo by Thom Randall During the Lake George High School commencement exercises, senior chorus members sing the Styx hit “Come Sail Away.” × 2 of 2 Expand Photo by Thom Randall Just prior to the Lake George High School graduation ceremony held June 29, principal Fran Cocozza instructs the soon-to-be graduates to “be in the moment.” Prev Next

LAKE GEORGE | The graduation exercises of Lake George High School Class of 2019 occurring on June 29 focused on the theme “Time Flies,” narrated by seven of the 10 top students of the Class of ‘67 commissioned to talk about the past, present and future.

Addressing the topic of the past, seniors Sarah Kohls, Mattie Williams and Graceann Bennett recalled the experiences of their class members in elementary, middle and high school, respectively.

Kohls reflected on the stress of timed tests, the competitiveness of the Greek Olympic Games, the rigor of “Kidnastics” and the challenge of running a full mile during elementary school. She urged her classmates to “look back with joy at all the things we have been through” and to cherish those memories.

Williams said that she, Kohls and Bennett had interviewed their middle school teachers about their recollections about teaching the Class of 2019, which resulted in a lot of shared laughter. She quoted a middle school science teacher as saying the diversity and the unique personalities of the group was what characterized their group.

Bennett noted that she and her classmates were “connected by a web of memorable stories” of their high school years together and that when shared, these memories would likely prompt “fits of laughter.”

Bennett recalled such humorous incidents including the Blue Zoo’s zany cheers that accompanied the boys basketball team’s campaign toward a state championship, and high school principal Fran Cocozza scaling a balcony during the class’s junior prom at a local resort to retrieve a flaming Chinese lantern — to save the resort from a major fire.

“Let’s realize that all our memories connect in one way — they remind us that no matter how far we go, Lake George is home,” she said, noting that she and her classmates were thankful for Cocozza’s “Spiderman instincts.”

Focusing on the present, Lynnaya Preuss noted that graduation day was a transition to a new stage in life. Urging her peers to believe in themselves and their varied talents, she said her classmates had remarkable potential, as they were “spontaneous, bright, caring individuals who made an impact on Lake George High and will do the same out in the real world.”

Madison MacDermid, Gabriella Weidner and Nicole Kingsley spoke on the future. MacDermid said she and her classmates were well prepared because of their strong, supportive bonds with school staff, and that they had learned how to work with others to solve complex problems.

“We know how to treat others, how to make the most of everything we have, and how to outwork and outlast anything placed in our way,” she said.

Weidner said that although her peers would be “flying through uncharted territory without that support system we’ve always known,” she and her classmates were well prepared as “navigators” to take on new challenges. Kingsley offered her classmates some advice.

“If there’s something you’re passionate about, be there, be seen and work hard,” she said. “You all have it within yourself to achieve whatever you imagine.”

Cocozza, who in a prior year’s graduation careened down a zip line above the audience, re-created a moment from the class’s junior prom. He prompted Chris Becker and Graceann Bennett — king and queen of that event — to dance with him, as they did in April 2018, while the song “Africa” by Toto was performed by other class members. Meanwhile, Cocozza spoke of the song’s deeper meaning of love, balance and partnership.

Superintendent Lynne Rutnik praised the seniors for pursuing academics and athletics with persistence and positivity, as well as for embracing the principles of inclusion and diversity.

“You have modeled excellence, humor and humility, and we recognize and applaud your accomplishments,” she said.

Characterizing the group’s athletic achievements as “astounding,” she noted the class achieved six league titles in their senior year. She also praised the Class of 2019’s achievements in theater, music and art.

Rutnik also noted that the group’s pursuit of academics was exemplary, as their class had achieved the highest grade-point average at the school in a decade, and that the top 10 students academically were all female.

Concluding her remarks, she advised the seniors to continue to approach life with their positivity and persistence.

“Never lose your sense of wonder,” she said. “And remember that the Warriors back home love and support you!”