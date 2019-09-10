Lake George Jazz Weekend features diverse roster of world-class musicians

× Expand Photo provided The upcoming 2019 Lake George Jazz Weekend, set for Saturday Sept. 14 through Sunday Sept. 15, features Camila Meza & the Nectar Orchestra among six other groups. A reviewer has said Meza possesses “awesome vocal and guitar talents” and that her “exotic rhythmic and melodic flavors of ethnic-flavored music swirl and beguile.” Meza and her ensemble open the festival at 1 p.m. on Saturday — and three other groups follow later in afternoon and evening. The festival resumes on Sunday Sept. 15 with three more jazz groups performing.

LAKE GEORGE | The 2019 Lake George Jazz Weekend, considered one of the premier festivals of its kind nationally, will be featuring a lineup of internationally acclaimed musicians when it returns to the village Saturday Sept. 14 and Sunday Sept. 15. The festival will be presenting a wide array of jazz music genres.

The jazz festival, held annually in the Shepard Park amphitheater — with no admission charge — in Lake George’s Shepard Park, the performances occur Saturday afternoon and evening, then resume Sunday afternoon.

The festival is launched at 1 p.m. Saturday by Camila Meza & The Nectar Orchestra, based in New York City.

Vocalist, guitarist and composer Camila Meza — formerly of Santiago, Chile — is known for her jazz stylings that convey warmth and melodic intricacy. She has been honored as a “Rising Star” by Downbeat Magazine. Her jazz ensemble includes a string quartet.

Next up at 2:45 p.m. Saturday is the Wayne Escoffery Quartet. Escoffery is a Grammy award-winning tenor saxophonist who is considered a rising star of the jazz world. A Downbeat Critics Poll winner, he has toured internationally and recorded seven CDs with trumpeter Tom Harrell and been a member of the Mingus Dynasty/Big Band/Orchestra. Escoffery has recorded and performed internationally with jazz greats including Ron Carter, Eric Reed, Billy Hart and Herbie Hancock.

The Saturday afternoon concerts continue at 4:30 p.m. with the group Chano Dominguez – Piano Ibérico. Internationally acclaimed, Dominguez integrates the languages of jazz and flamenco in his 20 albums as a bandleader and pianist. He has collaborated with many Latin jazz artists and Joe Lovano as well as Wynton Marsalis and the Lincoln Center Jazz Orchestra. His group’s Lake George appearance features singer Ismael Fernandez and flamenco dancer Sonia Olla.

Nate Smith & Kinfolk are onstage beginning at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Smith, a drummer, is internationally known for his physicality and innovative, complex rhythms. He has performed with such jazz stars as guitarist Pat Metheny, bassist Dave Holland and saxophonist Ravi Coltrane. The New York Times has described Smith as “a firecracker of a drummer.” His latest recording merges jazz with rhythm & blues and hip-hop.

The jazz festival resumes at 1 p.m. Sunday when John Ellis & Double Wide take to the stage. Versatile saxophonist/clarinetist/composer John Ellis and his group wowed the audience at the 2011 Lake George Jazz festival with their music that features New Orleans jazz including bayou brass and raucous gospel — fused with modern metropolitan stylings.

Following Ellis and his entourage is Grammy-nominated vocalist, pianist and songwriter Nicole Zuraitis and her group, in a performance beginning at 2:45 p.m. Sunday. A reviewer has praised Zuraitis as “casting a bluesy, folksy, jazzy spell” over her audience. She has collaborated with Livingston Taylor, Tom Chapin and Cyrille Aimee, and is the vocalist for the Birdland Big Band in New York City. Her latest album was named Best Jazz Album in the 2018 International Music and Entertainment Awards competition.

The festival concludes with a concert by the Dafnis Prieto Sextet beginning at 4:30 p.m. Sunday. Prieto is a Cuban drummer, composer and bandleader acclaimed by reviewers for his visceral, innovative drumming and compositions. His latest big band album “Back to the Sunset” recently won Grammy honors for Best Latin Jazz Album.