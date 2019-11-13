Lake George leaders move ahead on controversial civic center concept

× Expand Thom Randall Lake George municipal leaders have taken an initial step in establishing a concert hall/events center in the village, and the preferred venue is considered to be the Lake George Forum, which has only hosted several events in the past year. Although enthusiasm has blossomed recently for such a civic center, some people have questioned its financial viability as well as whether it is appropriate or possible for The Forum or any other building to adequately serve as both a performing arts center and a convention hall.

LAKE GEORGE | Momentum is now surging to establish a performing arts center in Lake George, but the nature of such a venue, its financial viability and its cost has sparked public controversy.

At the Sept. 16 Lake George Village Board meeting, the village board voted 4-1 to obtain an appraisal, at a cost of $2,750, of the Lake George Forum property and two other lots to the south, which host a former real estate office and the now-closed Village Motor Court motel. The cost of appraisal is to be split evenly with the town of Lake George.

All three properties are owned by Ralph Macchio, and he is seeking to sell them together for $6 million, Lake George Mayor Blais said.

The appraisal would be an initial step toward establishing a performing arts center/events center in the 50,000 square-feet Forum building and using the other two lots for parking.

The town of Lake George voted Sept. 9 to pay their half of the appraisal fee, which Blais said was a small fraction of the prevailing cost of such an appraisal, because it was already accomplished for an unnamed individual who has expressed interest in acquiring The Forum.

At public meetings held this month, most all the members of both boards expressed enthusiasm about establishing a concert hall/events center in Lake George.

Purpose of center prompts dissent

However, with the availability of The Forum, the focus among municipal leaders has shifted from merely a concert hall to a multi-purpose venue that could host modest conventions, trade shows, and indoor festivals and events.

At the town board’s September meeting, Lake George Town Supervisor Dennis Dickinson said that if the Forum was redeveloped into a civic center, it could be used for modest-size conventions during weekdays, and for concerts and performing arts on weekends.

He said that having such a venue would boost not only the area’s cultural offerings, but the economy, particularly during winter months when most conventions are held.

Both Dickinson and board member Marisa Muratori predicted that a performing arts/civic center could be successful if it were professionally managed.

Muratori said the town should look into grant funding to help fund the center. Town Board member Vinnie Crocitto said the county should consider contributing to its acquisition and operation, considering the regional economic boost it would provide.

“It’s a great building, and there’s a lot of interest in it,” Crocitto said, referring to a citizens committee of about 20 people seeking to launch a performing arts center locally. “I think the community should take a hard look at this idea — it would provide great benefits.”

This community-based committee has identified The Forum as their top choice as a concert venue, Blais told the village trustees Sept. 16, although he added that the $6 million price seemed excessive.

The concept of the venue serving various functions, however, has been questioned.

The Lake George Mirror newsweekly has reported that the several members of the committee who have extensive experience in the performing arts have said that the design and function of a concert hall is substantially different than a convention center, and The Forum can’t serve adequately as both. Such differences include acoustics, tiered seating and other factors.

In addition, area citizens have expressed opinions and submitted letters to the editor objecting to the cost of both the presumptive purchase price of The Forum and the expense of retrofitting the venue — as well as whether a concert hall/civic center would end up being financially viable in Lake George.

The Forum building and its lot, bearing a municipal assessment of $2,378,900, was purchased in 2009 by Macchio for $1.81 million at a bank foreclosure auction after its former owners — a group of Lake George business owners — lost many millions of dollars on the enterprise, constructed years earlier as an ice rink and an events center.

Deputy Mayor John Earl questioned if committing to buy the property would hamper the village’s effort to obtain more grant money to build the $24 million sewer plant now under development, a commitment that is expected to boost local taxes substantially.

Blais replied that either another entity could purchase the properties, and that such a purchase — by the village, the Lake George Convention & Visitors Bureau, or another community based enterprise — would likely only be accomplished three years or so from now.

The mayor said that the two lots adjacent to The Forum could be developed into a 450-space parking lot, which would not only provide plenty of parking spaces for the events and concert center, but also provide public parking for village visitors at an hourly rate.

Blais predicted that revenue from the massive parking lot could fully pay the debt service for the purchase of the properties. He suggested that a shuttle service be operated from the lot into the core of the village.

He said that The Forum was now “highly under-utilized,” as only a few events are held there each year, including the Elvis Festival and a gun show.

Trustee John Root questioned whether the venue could attract enough events to pay for its expenses, considering that it has not yet been successful under several owners. Root voted against spending money on the appraisal, noting he had served on the committee that originally developed plans to establish The Forum — and since it has failed financially in the past, it wouldn’t likely be successful in the future.