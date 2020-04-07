Lake George leaders: shut down all hotels, motels, short-term rentals across Warren County

× Expand Photo by Thom Randall LG_BusyCanadaStSidewalk Lake George annually hosts many thousands of visitors each weekend May through October, but this year, tourism is threatened by the COVID-19 outbreak, which may extend for months. April 6, the Lake George Village board approved a resolution calling for Warren County to indefinitely shut down all hotels, motels and short-term rentals to travelers except for medical providers engaged in curbing coronavirus, military personnel or other people providing “essential” services. The village board's resolution, to be proposed to county leaders, cites that such a ban on stay-overs and vacations across the entire county would be effective until the state lifts its closure on non-essential businesses.

LAKE GEORGE | In an effort to curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus, Lake George Village leaders are seeking to have all hotels, motels, short-term rentals and other accommodations in Warren County indefinitely closed down to all people except credentialed medical personnel and other professionals actively working to curb the coronavirus pandemic.

Exceptions would also be extended to National Guard personnel on active duty or others whose travel is considered essential, according to the village board.

April 6, Lake George Mayor Robert Blais suggested the legislation — and the village board voted unanimously in favor of proposing such a resolution to the county Board of Supervisors.

The village board’s resolution proposes that the prohibition would expire when the ban on non-essential business activity is lifted in New York State.

Blais said he had discussed the issue with the newly formed Lake George COVID-19 response task force, an informal group of civic leaders that includes members of the village and town boards as well as other community leaders. He said that the task force members agreed that in order for such a restriction to be effective, it should be a county mandate, as such restrictions have been enacted in other resort destinations.

Blais and other task force members were concerned that people from metropolitan areas were coming up to the Adirondacks from New York City and other metropolitan areas either downstate or in New Jersey — where COVID-19 cases are far more prevalent — and the subsequent infections here “could overwhelm our local health facilities,” the mayor told village board members at their April 6 meeting, held via teleconference.

Blais observed that various other resort communities including Monroe County, Florida — which includes Key West and the Florida Keys — as well as Myrtle Beach, S.C. have already shut down all tourist accommodations to curb the spread of the deadly virus. Also, a popular movement is now underway to shut off Cape Cod to visitors, he said. Las Vegas hotels and casinos also have been shuttered.

Blais said that Warren County Sheriff’s officers or each community’s local code enforcement personnel would likely be enforcing the dictate if adopted.

“Warren County should consider this,” he said. “It would be a shame if someone from New York City area came up here and infected the health care providers including doctors and nurses who are here now renting rooms in Lake George.”

Also, Blais urged village Public Works Superintendent Keith Lanfear not to set out benches yet this year due to the coronavirus outbreak, because doing so might encourage people to congregate.

Lanfear agreed.

Already, Blais said, municipal employees have posted signs around the village urging people to distance themselves from each other.

The proposal to restrict overnight stays at hotels, motels and residential properties are likely to be discussed at the county Board of Supervisors meeting scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday, April 17, which is to be held via a videoconference, and likely to be broadcast live on YouTube.