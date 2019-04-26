Lake George man reflects on life, loss after fire

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo by Thom Randall Homeowner Richard Feathers II talks to members of the Warren County fire cause and origin team late Monday afternoon as firefighters continue their work in quelling repeated flare-ups in the wreckage of Feathers’ Lake George home. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo by Thom Randall After a fire destroyed Richard Feathers’ home April 22 on Konci Terrace, firefighters from Lake George and Luzerne-Hadley fire departments view the remnants while several of their peers pull apart portions of the structure to prevent re-ignition. Prev Next

LAKE GEORGE | Richard Feathers II stood in the driveway of his homestead on the side of a hill in rural Lake George Monday, gazing at the charred skeleton of his bi-level house, still smoldering from a blaze that started nearly five hours earlier. A dozen firefighters were nearby drenching embers that were still igniting intermittently.

In the blackened wreckage were burned remains of chairs, hutches, beds, night stands and coffee tables that Feathers had handcrafted out of exotic varieties of wood during his 15 years of owning the house. Virtually nothing was left of the eight-foot bar complete with blue LED lighting he created where he and relatives and friends had enjoyed many good times over recent years. Rooms he had paneled in cedar had been reduced to rubble.

“I just finished remodeling a bathroom,” he said. “I’m expecting a guest tomorrow from Florida — and she has no idea what’s happened.”

‘HE’S LIKE MY BUDDY’

That morning, Feathers had left his house at 8:10 a.m. for a construction job at The Quarters on the shores of Lake George. Early afternoon, he and other workers constructing decks there saw smoke rising from woods in the distance, and they had no idea what the source of the smoke was.

Feathers’ son, Richard III, called him less than an hour later with the news that his house was on fire — he had heard the address of a fire call was 193 Konci Terrace, Feathers said.

“I heard the smoke was coming from my home, and I was devastated — I put a lot of sweat equity into my house,” he said. “But with all this crap that’s going on in the world today, I can’t complain. All these material things, to some degree, are replaceable; and I’ve got my life, my wellbeing — you have to put it in perspective — that’s the only way I can look at it.”

One aspect of the fire remained a focus of concern for Feathers — he wondered what had happened to his adopted stray cat that he had grown fond of. Feathers said he was hopeful the cat had followed him outside the house that morning as the creature routinely does when Feathers heads off for work.

“Hopefully he’s out in the woods somewhere — he’s like my buddy,” Feathers said, describing how the cat often pokes him in the face with his paw to wake him up in the morning. “He’s a very cool cat with a real personality. I’m hoping he’s alive; I’d hate to lose him.”

FULLY INVOLVED

The fire was called into Warren County dispatch center in the early afternoon by a neighbor across the road from Feathers’ property. A county patrol officer was first on the scene. Next was Lake George Fire Chief Scott Smith.

“When I got here, the fire was fully involved,” Smith said as he directed activities at the fire scene.

As many as 10 fire companies assisted, including crews from Hadley-Luzerne, North Queensbury, Bolton, Warrensburg, Pilot Knob, Queensbury Central, Bay Ridge, West Glens Falls and Kingsbury. Fire officials at the scene said 35 or more firefighters battled the fire and quelled its embers until early evening.

Because the Konci Terrace development has no hydrants, fire tankers ferried water to a large portable reservoir set up in the street — and fire engines pumped it out to douse the flames.

The fire was so hot that Feathers’ two-bay garage, about 40 feet away from the house, was also virtually destroyed — and propane tanks behind the home exploded. Embers from the blazing house started brush fires on the wooded hillside, but firefighters successfully doused them.

As of midday Tuesday, fire officials had not heard from the county’s fire origin investigation team from the Glens Falls Fire Department about the cause of the blaze.

As these fire officials were inspecting the home’s remains late Monday, Feathers offered a final thought.

“I’ve kept this house as a place for my kids to stay ... I assume I’ll tear it down and rebuild here — but this fire has taken the heart out of me to some degree.”