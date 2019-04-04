Lake George Mayor Robert Blais reflects on 48 years as village CEO

× Expand Photo provided Mayor Robert Blais has been mayor of Lake George for 48 years.

LAKE GEORGE | One week after Lake George Village Mayor Robert Blais was re-elected March 19 to his 13th consecutive term as CEO of upstate New York’s iconic tourist destination, Blais reminisced about his 63-year career in public service — 48 of those years as mayor — and prominent area citizens offered their insights about his tenure.

As of this month, “Big Bob Blais” — as he was known in high school for his 6-foot, 5-inch stature and athletic accomplishments — has been hailed as the longest serving mayor in New York state, and the third longest in the nation.

EIGHT WEEKS

Back in 1956, weeks after finishing his sophomore year at Boston University, Blais — not yet 20 years old — walked into the Lake George Village Hall to inquire about summer job openings, and he was hired immediately by village police chief William O’Riley. The next day, Blais was sent out on the streets of the village equipped with a pistol and badge, and his lengthy relationship with Lake George started — despite being too young to be a weapon-carrying officer, he recalled.

Blais began his work directing traffic at the village’s main intersection, and he started what became his routine decades later as mayor — walking the streets and greeting merchants and visitors.

In his 2014 autobiography “A View From the Top,” Blais described how that initial summer in Lake George determined the course of his future.

“It proved to be the eight weeks that established my life’s destiny,” Blais wrote.

The next summer, Blais returned to the village police force, then took a job as a Warren County Sheriff’s Officer. The agency had its headquarters alongside the county jail in the basement of the county courthouse in Lake George, a building that has in recent decades hosted a museum of local history.

INSURANCE ADJUSTER

The following summer, Blais returned to the position after he graduated from college. That fall, however, Blais then sought work as an insurance adjuster, which paid nearly twice as much. After being assigned to a position in Brooklyn, Blais switched firms and took a similar position in Albany. At this point, Blais worked several nights per week as a village police officer and spent most of his weekends in Lake George. In 1961, Blais was offered a job as sergeant of the village police, and he returned to Lake George as a full-time resident.

The following year, he was recruited to help establish a new bowling center in the village, and serve as its first manager. Blais reminisced last week that the bowling center was extremely popular, and meeting so many Lake George residents in this job aided his political career in years to come.

“At that time there were only three television channels, there was no area YMCA, no mall, no snowmobiles — so if you didn’t belong to the American Legion or the volunteer fire company, you had almost nothing to do except bowl, particularly in winter,” he said.

PIVOTAL EVENT

But Blais’ political skills were developed years earlier — he had been a class president all four years of high school in Saratoga Springs, as well as class president his freshman and sophomore years at Boston University.

Photo provided Robert Blais circa 1977.

Several years after taking on the job at Lake George Bowl, Blais teamed up with entrepreneur Sam Frost to buy and operate Fun World arcade, and Blais also launched Cookies ‘N Cream Ice Cream store. At one point during this era, Blais was simultaneously managing the bowling center and his two business enterprises, while serving in a half-dozen volunteer civic posts.

In 1969, Blais was elected to the post of Lake George village trustee, a post that Frost had already held.

On July 5, 1970, a pivotal event in Lake George’s history set the stage for Blais’ ascension to the mayoral post. The mayor at that time — Robert Caldwell — ordered the village firefighters to hose down a crowd of young revelers downtown, and it made national news.

Blais’ community involvement also helped him attain the office of mayor: he was captain of both the fire department and emergency squad, a director of the local library and president of the youth football program. He also had served as a director of the local chamber of commerce and the youth commission.

In March 1971, Blais was elected mayor, beating Caldwell by a vote of 250-207 despite the Caldwell family’s deep roots in the area — the local library, cemetery, a church and the town itself bore Robert Caldwell’s surname.

ACCOMPLISHMENTS

Since then, Blais has worked long hours to balance the needs of the town’s residents with the business community, strengthen the village’s reputation as a family destination, to consolidate local government services, to extend the tourism season and to restore the year-round commercial and social vitality that the village had a half-century ago.

Also, Blais has been remarkably successful in attracting more people to Lake George, despite the ever-increasing competition from other tourist destinations. He’s accomplished this feat partially through his work in devising, organizing and promoting new events.

Blais was a founder or co-founder of various festivals — the Lake George Robert Caldwell , the Lake George Winter Carnival, the Firemen’s Family Festival, the Law Enforcement Officers’ Weekend, S.A.V.E. the Lake festival, Rockin’ With Ronald fest, the Queen’s Great Boat Race and the King George Fishing Derby.

Blais offered vital assistance in launching Americade, which for 36 years has annually attracted 25,000 to 40,000 to the village, as well as for the Lake George Adirondack Nationals Car Show, which for decades has dominated a summer weekend in the village.

In addition, he dreamed up a half-dozen weekly summertime themed events that draw thousands of people, including the Thursday night fireworks shows.

Blais was the prime proponent of establishing the village’s Lakefront Walkway, a process which took 12 years and involved Blais overcoming substantial opposition. Stretching from Million Dollar Beach around the southern end of the lake, this venue is enjoyed by 1 million or more visitors each year.

Just several years ago, Blais paved the way for an upscale six-story hotel to be built on Canada Street, a $26 million project that also was controversial when proposed — but is now credited for boosting the village’s economic and social vitality.

Also, Blais launched efforts to establish the Village’s Welcome Center, to construct a new Village Hall and a modern fire station, to build public docks and to launch a trolley service.

More recently, he spearheaded development of a festival space that for two years has been booked solid through the summer, and Blais personally recruits and facilitates all the shows, concerts, festivals and events there.

‘ALWAYS MOVING FORWARD’

Town supervisor Dennis Dickinson praised how Blais maintains a laser-like focus on his work, which is key to his many accomplishments.

Photo provided Mayor Robert Blais waves to a passerby in 2015 in front of the Lake George Welcome Center — he was a prime mover in getting the facility built.

“Mayor Blais is well organized and a hard worker,” Dickinson said. “Many longtime politicians are stuck in their ways, but Blais is always moving forward.”

One way that Blais has moved the village and its surroundings forward has been his advocacy on environmental issues, particularly over the last several decades.

Leaders of regional environmental organizations have noted his considerable influence and accomplishments in this regard.

Lake George Association Executive Director Walt Lender praised Blais for his leadership in establishing the Charles R. Wood Environmental Park, which features engineered wetlands designed to purify contaminated stormwater before it reaches the lake.

Blais also has promoted a lakeweed control program, and was a strong advocate for Lake George’s acclaimed boat inspection and invasive species decontamination program — which started a statewide trend and received national attention. Also, he’s worked hard to establish a wintertime road-salt reduction program in municipalities surrounding the lake.

“Mayor Blais has been fantastic to work with on all the environmental projects underway,” Lender said this week. “He recognizes that Lake George needs to be protected.”

Eric Siy, executive director of the Fund for Lake George, also offered his thoughts about Blais.

“There’s no one alive who cares more about Lake George and all it stands for than Mayor Blais,” Siy said. “He has dedicated his life personally and professionally to ensure the legacy of a clean, clear Lake George lives on for many generations.”

‘ENCOURAGES LEADERSHIP’

Siy also praised Blais for his ardent advocacy of the village’s beautification over the last two decades. Years ago, Lake George only had scattered shrubs to adorn its public spaces. Now, through the work of Judy Gearwar and Blais’ support for her mission, the village’s public spaces have been transformed with colorful, lush gardens and bold, creative landscaping. Her arrangements range from intricate miniature gardens to towering displays. This last year, Gearwar and her crew have been planting floral gardens in the median strip of state Route 9 south of the village, enhancing the town of Lake George’s “Gateway” project. Blais convinced Gearwar to come out of her recent retirement to work on this town-village collaborative venture.

Lake George Town Board member Marisa Muratori, who has been credited with influencing Blais’ environmental awareness, said that Blais is adept at bringing people together toward a common goal, as well as inspiring others to achieve goals that are beneficial to the Lake George community — and its environment.

“He encourages leadership in others — he has an open mind and helps people foster good ideas,” she said, noting Blais was able to work through disagreements and guide people toward good solutions. “He never procrastinates — he moves forward very methodically and gets things done.”

Lake George Arts Project Executive Director John Strong said Sunday that Blais has for decades boosted the village’s cultural aspects.

“Blais is a such a great leader — he’s very positive and open to new ideas,” he said, adding that Blais headed up the effort over the last several years to expand and upgrade the Shepard Park amphitheater, as well as supporting all the Arts Projects’ ventures including the acclaimed Lake George Jazz Weekend.

‘I ENJOY WELCOMING PEOPLE HERE’

Although over the last 40 years or so, others have attempted to convince Blais to run for county sheriff or for state Assembly, Blais’ love of Lake George has kept him in the mayor post, he said.

Photo provided Mayor Robert Blais at the famed “mystery spot” at Blais Park shortly after the park was dedicated to him. The mystery spot is a precise spot where a person can stand and hear echoes of their voice — and despite various investigations to date, no one has any scientific explanation for the weird phenomenon.

“Other people think I’m far more important than I do,” he said, noting that he gains a lot of satisfaction from his work. “I enjoy welcoming people here, doing what I can so they have the opportunity to enjoy their experience in Lake George.”

Blais said he won’t be retiring until the pending wastewater treatment plant construction project is financed, completed, and the plant is operating — likely in two to three years. Just this week he made a final pitch to the governor’s office to help bankroll the $22 million sewer plant with $6 million to $10 million more in grant funds. Days later, he hand-wrote letters to three capital district daily newspaper editors, urging them to back up his request with editorials.

Asked about his plans for retirement, Blais smiled.

“I don’t want to ride off into the sunset,” he said, noting that he wants to continue booking and organizing events for the village — which in recent years has consumed up to 40 percent of his workload, yet provided him with a lot of satisfaction, he added.

“Come to Shepard Park on any Friday in the summer, and you’ll see a band playing and everybody is dancing, having the time of their lives — and that’s my reward,” he said.