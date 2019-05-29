Lake George officials eye site for foreign worker housing

× The former Lake George Ramada Inn, its entrance depicted in this 2013 photograph, is now under consideration for rehabilitation into a housing complex for hundreds of foreign workers who annually take seasonal hospitality jobs in Lake George.

LAKE GEORGE | The sprawling abandoned hillside building off Northway Exit 21 that was once the Lake View Hotel & Conference Center — and decades earlier the Lake George Ramada Inn — may be full of life in a year or two, if tentative plans become reality.

Lake George town officials revealed this week they have proposed to the present property owner Joseph Gross that the vacant building be rehabilitated and developed into housing for foreign workers — for at least several years while the property is awaiting sale or redevelopment.

For decades, Lake George Village has annually hosted up to 1,000 or more foreign students who take on seasonal hospitality jobs, and these workers are vital in keeping Lake George’s hospitality businesses thriving.

But providing adequate housing for the workers has been a problem, as they have incurred such issues as room overcrowding, unsafe or unhealthy conditions, exorbitant rents and rental deposits being retained without cause.

Several resort communities elsewhere in the U.S. address such shortages of adequate housing by providing dormitory buildings for foreign workers — and the former resort hotel property, if adequately renovated, could serve such a purpose, according to town officials.

Weeks ago, town and village officials met with Gross and his lawyer John Lapper to propose the concept. Just recently, the town sent a letter to Gross formalizing the proposal.

Town and village Director of Planning Dan Barusch said Monday that the former resort hotel could accommodate up to about 400 workers in its 100-or-so rooms. He added that as a housing complex, it could feature a cafeteria, activity rooms and a cafeteria — and on-site management and security could be provided.

Such a transformation could cost $500,000 to $1 million, but the cost of such an investment could be recouped within five years or so through rental revenue, town officials said.

“The property is a phenomenal asset, and it’s just sitting there,” Lake George Town Supervisor Dennis Dickinson said at the May 13 town meeting.

“This is a great idea,” responded town board member Vinnie Crocitto.

Worth millions of dollars in its prime, the foreclosed hotel property was sold to Gross for $475,000 in 2015. Sitting vacant for many years, the building has been repeatedly vandalized and has incurred interior water damage. In the past three weeks, more than a half-dozen people have been arrested on charges of trespassing on the property.

In the past half-dozen years, town leaders and area economic development officials have tried to market the property as a site for a destination outdoor retail store like Cabela’s Outfitters or Bass Pro Shops.