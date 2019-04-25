Lake George sewer plant bids surpass earlier estimates

× Sean Doty (foreground, left) of the Chazen Companies engineering firm opens a bid for construction of Lake George Village’s new wastewater treatment plant. The bids were higher than anticipated, potentially increasing local taxpayers’ debt load beyond reasonable levels. Helping evaluate the bids are (rear, left to right): Mike Budris of Chazen, Lake George sewer plant operator Tim Shudt and village Public Works Superintendent Dave Harrington.

LAKE GEORGE | The bids to construct Lake George’s new sewer treatment plant have turned out to be far higher than anticipated, and local officials have intensified their efforts to lobby to secure more grant money for the project.

The bids for general construction work, electrical installations and mechanical work were opened April 17. The low bids for these three aspects totaled $19,630,911. No bids were received for plumbing work, which is estimated to cost $390,000. Combined with “soft” costs of engineering and contingency expenses, the total cost is about $24 million, according to village officials.

Village Mayor Robert Blais said Monday that the new construction cost could increase debt payments for the plant by about $614,000 higher than planned, boosting tax rates this year from $5.99 per thousand of assessed valuation to $8.95 per thousand — an increase of 49.4 percent, according to calculations conducted Monday.

The additional debt would increase annual local taxes of the Fort William Henry and Marriott Courtyard hotels by about $34,000 and $37,000 respectively, Blais said.

“The businesses and residents of our village cannot bear a tax increase like this,” he said. “It’s just not affordable — and in today’s world, our businesses need to stay competitive with their rates.

Blais added that the increases could be even greater for the Town of Lake George businesses and residents within the Caldwell Sewer District. Estimates by town officials indicate that their sewer taxes will be doubled for the next 30 years.

The new plant must be operational by August 2021, according to a consent order issued by the state Department of Environmental Conservation.

COST

Grants totaling about $7.2 million as well as a $15 million, no-interest loan have been secured for the plant, but shouldering the additional $2 million in debt plus interest of about 4 percent will be a tremendous burden on taxpayers, Blais said.

Chazen employees have advised Blais that the soaring cost of lumber and steel are to blame for increased construction expenses of the plant. The price of the two commodities have ballooned due to new tariffs and scrapped trade agreements, industry consultants say.

The low bidder for general construction was Blue Heron Construction of Jordan. Their bid was one of three that ranged up to $20.43 million.

The low bid for electrical work was submitted by Stilsing Electric of Rensselaer for $2,291,700 — about $108,00 less than the next lowest. Other bids for electrical work ranged up to $4.98 million.

Family Danz Plumbing & Heating of Albany submitted the low bid of $357,600 for mechanical work.

Sean Doty and Mike Budris of the Chazen firm and village Public Works Superintendent Dave Harrington said that these three companies had accomplished quality work on other large construction projects, either for Lake George Village or other area municipalities. The village has 90 days from April 17 to accept the bids.

‘FIVE YEARS BEGGING’

Blais said Monday that he intended to contact area legislators as well as U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer and the office of Gov. Andrew Cuomo to update them on the new, higher cost of the sewer plant, detail the additional debt load and the resulting heavy burden on local taxpayers.

In a visit to Lake George April 16, Schumer pledged that he would urge state officials to commit more grant money to the plant’s construction.

On Monday, Blais said this help was vital.

“We’ve spent five years begging for adequate funding,” he said. “Hopefully, Schumer will give us the help we need.”