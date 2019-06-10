Lake George to host international adventure travel conference

LAKE GEORGE | For the first time, the annual Adventure Travel Trade Association’s (ATTA) AdventureELEVATE conference will be held in New York state. The Fort William Henry Hotel and Conference Center in Lake George will serve as the headquarters for the three-day event that will be held June 10-12.

AdventureELEVATE weaves together interactive workshops, inspiring plenary discussions and networking opportunities with plenty of time for fresh air and adventurous exploration in and around Lake George, organizers said.

Delegates for AdventureELEVATE may attend the “Day of Adventure” June 10. Each delegate will have the option to experience outdoor adventure opportunities in the Lake George area and surrounding Adirondack Park through a variety of activities while networking with fellow delegates.

“AdventureELEVATE 2019 is an incredible opportunity for the Lake George Regional CVB and our region to host this international event and showcase our amazing outdoor adventure activities, cultural sites, rich history and local flavors,” said Kristen Hanifin, special event and convention sales director of the Lake George Regional Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB).

“Bringing in professionals from the adventure travel industry, as well as high level media such as those from National Geographic will really help us ‘elevate’ our opportunities for future growth of this tourism segment in our region.”

More than 260 delegates have registered from a variety of industries. Tour operators, publishers, traditional media, influencers, bloggers and more will be in attendance.

The welcome ceremony will be held June 11 at 9 a.m. in the Lake George Room at Fort William Henry Conference Center. Check-in opens at 7:45 a.m. The keynote speaker will be Lee Kitchen, a five-star innovation catalyst, workshop leader, culture-change agent and design thinking trainer who worked in marketing for the Walt Disney Company for 32 years.

The closing dinner will be held June 12 at Painted Pony Championship Rodeo in Lake Luzerne. The meal will feature a smoked barbecue buffet and rodeo show. This event is from 6:30-10:45 p.m.

Members of the Lake George Regional CVB said they believe the area will continue to see benefits from the conference well after it ends.

“Typically, we find that the effects of hosting AdventureELEVATE last long after the event is over as coverage from social media, online, and traditional articles starts to appear in the outdoor and travel sector. We have also found that AdventureELEVATE has acted as a catalyst to bring the regional adventure community together to continue the momentum from the event,” ATTA Regional Director of North America Russell Walters said.

For more information on AdventureELEVATE, go to adventuretravel.biz/events/adventureelevate/new-york-2019.