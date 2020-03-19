Lake George Village declares ‘State of Emergency’

× Expand Photo by Thom Randall LGVB_MarchMtgSocialDistancing SOCIAL DISTANCING — Convened for their monthly board meeting on March 16, the Lake George Village Board members seated themselves about six feet apart. At that meeting, they discussed various initiatives including the directives that were issued by Mayor Blais on March 19 accompanying his State of Emergency declaration.

WARREN COUNTY I Lake George Village has cut work hours for its staff, reduced its hours of operation, closed most all of its buildings to the public, and ordered the suspension of all meetings and church services in the village. The actions were effective at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 19 when Mayor Blais declared a State of Emergency for his municipality.

The directives, which may be updated in the next several days, citing that the village hall will be operating from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. People are urged to leave memos or materials for village officials in the dropbox outside the village hall — or contact village workers by telephone or email. Those who feel that a visit is absolutely necessary will be screened in the village hall’s lobby, and visitors must strictly follow state-mandated personal hygiene directives and “social distancing” rules. In the coming days, the village hall could be closed, as most town halls now are.

The village restrooms are among the many village buildings that are now closed to the public until further notice.

Also, the operations of the Lake George Teen Center are suspended. The churches were ordered not to hold services until at least Sunday, April 12.

Meetings of the village board of trustees, the planning board and zoning board have been canceled until further notice. Also, the village fire department’s routine Tuesday drills and meetings have been suspended.

All Village employees will have their work-week downsized to three days per week, so they accrue about the same hours during their biweekly pay period — and they will be paid at their regular rate as long as they are available daily to be summoned to work as needed, Blais said.

One village Public Works employee will be conducting daily cleaning and disinfection of all surfaces — in village-owned buildings — that employees or other citizens are likely to come in contact with.

In addition, the village and four other entities are cross-training their water and sewer personnel to assure that if one or more become ill or is absent, the workers from another municipality or entity can fill in for any absences. This action is to assure that all sewer and water systems will have the required personnel and a certified operator on duty, Blais said at the village board meeting on March 16. Joining this collaborative effort, are Warrensburg, Bolton, the town of Lake George, Hague, Silver Bay, the town of Lake George and others.

Mayor Blais said that the advisory regulations accompanying the State of Emergency were implemented to minimize the spread of the COVID-19 virus and preserve public safety and general welfare.

“We have learned that limited exposure and “social distancing” along with proper hygiene, are the keys to prevent infection — and we must all act on the side of caution and cooperation,” he said.