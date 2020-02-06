Lake George Winter Carnival’s week 2 offers family fun

× Expand Photo by Tim Weatherwax/One Shot Photography LGWC.ATV.Poker.1 A group of all-terrain vehicle riders drive along the lakeside walkway during a prior year’s Lake George Winter Carnival. This year’s edition of the popular four-weekend event resumes this Saturday and Sunday featuring an ATV Poker Run, a barbecue cookoff, bonfires by the beach, a dog talent show, and a karaoke contest — as well as an array of children’s activities.

LAKE GEORGE | A myriad of activities are to be held at this weekend’s Lake George Winter Carnival — whether it’s prompting your dog to howl in a canine talent show, imitating Adele in a karaoke session, riding an ATV around the lake, gazing at fireworks, or making new friends while warming up at a bonfire on the beach.

The 2020 edition of the carnival returns for its second weekend Saturday Feb. 8 and Sunday Feb. 9, featuring an ATV Poker Run, which annually brings hundreds of three- and four-wheeled all-terrain vehicles and their riders into the village.

But with the ice of Lake George not yet thick enough to support automobiles, the sports car ice racing events scheduled for the carnival have been postponed until later this month, event officials said this week.

All the carnival’s other traditional attractions are to occur as planned.

The variety of children’s activities is vast this year, featuring pony rides, face painting, and indoor craft sessions — all held both Saturday and Sunday.

All ages will enjoy Saturday’s barbecue cook-off, evening fireworks, and ice diving demonstrations.

Also on Feb. 8 are tie-dyeing of T-shirts in snow, and making s’mores or sipping hot chocolate beside a bonfire on Shepard Park Beach.

Sunday features youth hockey competitions on ice, make-your-own sundaes, an open mic session, a keg toss contest on the beach, and a snowman-building contest.

Held both Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m. are the “Dogs Got Talent” shows, in which aanyone can enter their pet or watch the canine antics, as well as the traditional bonfire-on-the-beach likely be to burning from mid-afternoon into the evening.

Both days also host woodcarving demonstrations, cornhole games, children’s activities, as well as the traditional carnival Polar Plunge, in which people of all ages dash into the frigid water, while others watch and wince.

Sleigh and carriage rides, as well as helicopter excursions are also to be offered through the weekend.

Times of these events and other details are posted online at: LakeGeorgeWinterCarnival.com.

“We provide a wide variety of activities for people of all ages, offering them the opportunity to get outdoors and really enjoy winter,” carnival official Lou Tokos said. ■