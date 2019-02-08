Lake George Winter Carnival to offer family fun

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo by Tim Weatherwax/One Shot Photography A girl attending Lake George Winter Carnival’s ‘Dogs Got Talent’ show coaxes her dog into dancing as a crowd watches the popular contest. The carnival continues this weekend with a wide variety of activities for all ages including an ATV poker run, fireworks and a snowman-building contest. Motorsports events scheduled for this weekend, including sports car ice races and snowcross competitions, are subject to ice conditions. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo by Tim Weatherwax/One Shot Photography A competitor in the keg toss competition held Feb. 2 at Lake George Winter Carnival heaves a beer keg into the snow atop Lake George as spectators watch. For 58 years, the carnival has offered a variety of contests, attractions and activities each Saturday and Sunday in February. Prev Next

LAKE GEORGE | Whether it’s witnessing a canine talent show, singing at an open mic session, gathering around a bonfire on the beach, or gazing at fireworks, there’s an array of family-oriented activities planned for this weekend at the Lake George Winter Carnival.

But with extreme temperature swings forecast for the area, the status of motorsports action scheduled for the carnival Saturday and Sunday is uncertain, event promoters said this week.

Scheduled for this weekend are the carnival’s traditional car races on ice as well as “snowcross” snowmobile competitions at the Warren County Fairgrounds, during which spectators can witness snowmobiles jumping off berms of snow and going airborne.

The car races feature sports and compact cars plus specialty racing vehicles careening around a winding course on the ice.

These two events are slated for Feb. 9 and Feb. 10.

With temperature swings from 20 below zero to about 50 degrees within a week — plus 15-plus inches of snow falling recently followed by days of rain — the condition this weekend of the ice atop Lake George and the snow-pack at the fairgrounds are difficult to predict, publicist Nancy Nichols said.

“We may be plowing off the ice all Friday night getting ready for this weekend,” she said.

Saturday and Sunday, however, are forecast to be clear and cold, ideal weather for all the carnival’s traditional attractions.

The variety of children’s activities is vast this year, featuring pony rides, face painting, and indoor craft sessions — all held both Saturday and Sunday.

All ages will enjoy Saturday’s ATV poker run, barbecue cook-off, evening fireworks, open mic session, and ice diving exercises.

Also on Feb. 9 are tie-dyeing of T-shirts in snow, and making smore’s or sipping hot chocolate beside a bonfire on Shepard Park Beach.

Sunday features youth hockey competitions on ice, make-your-own sundaes, a cooking demonstration, cornhole games and a snowman-building contest.

Held both Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m. is the “Dogs Got Talent” show, in which all can enter their pet or watch the canine antics, as well as the traditional bonfire-on-the-beach likely be to burning from mid-afternoon into the evening.

Also featured both days is the traditional carnival Polar Plunge in which people of all ages dash into the frigid water, while others watch and wince.

Sleigh and carriage rides, and helicopter excursions are also to be offered through the weekend.

“We really enjoy offering such a variety of activities for families, so they can break the routine, get outdoors and really enjoy the winter,” Nichols said.