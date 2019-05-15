Lake Placid offers budget plan at tax levy cap

LAKE PLACID | Voters will be asked to approve a proposed $19,388,637 budget for Lake Placid Central School (LPCS), up 0.5 percent.

The state set the tax levy cap at 2.1 percent, and the projected levy for the 2019-20 spending at LPCS is at the cap for a total $15,918,012.

Lake Placid receives $2.6 million in state aid and will apply $520,000 from fund balance, the same as they spent on the current school budget.

The slight levy increase would add an estimated 15 cents to the tax rate for a total $7 per thousand of real property value in both Wilmington and Lake Placid.

STEM CLUBS

School Superintendent Dr. Roger Catania said the primary focus in the budget is on student programming and looks to set base funding next year for the school’s STEM clubs, including the robotics program.

“We’re making sure we are prioritizing student programs. It really is a status quo budget for the most part,” Catania said.

“We have a number of people retiring this year, which lowers projected salaries. But it increases the cost of health insurance, because when somebody retires, they keep the school health insurance.”

LPCS is part of a self-insured health consortium organized through the Franklin-Essex-Hamilton BOCES, based in Saranac Lake, which will see a modest 2 percent increase in health-care insurance costs next year.

Lake Placid is not looking to contract with the Essex County Sheriff Department’s School Resource Officer program, Catania said.

“The board opted not to do it in discussions last fall. And it hasn’t come up again.”

Lake Placid Police Department is across the street from the middle/high school in the Village of Lake Placid.

“We have a great relationship with the Lake Placid Police Department. They do have a presence in our schools,” Catania said.

Propositions will ask voters for bus funding and to elect two school board members.

The district is looking to lease three 64-passenger school buses at a cost not to exceed $58,500 per year.

SCHOOL BOARD

Two three-year seats on the school board are open, and both incumbents, Bryan Kennelly and Richard Preston, seek re-election.

And a proposition to fund E.M. Cooper Library in Wilmington at $14,250 is also on the ballot.

The budget vote will be held May 21 from 2 p.m. until 9 p.m. in the Wilmington Community Center and at Lake Placid Elementary School.

Lake Placid is in the midst of a $19.16 million capital project approved by voters in 2017.

“Our bids came in yesterday,” Catania said last Tuesday.

“Most of the project is to improve infrastructure, things like roofs, and there is going to be a new retaining wall built on School Street to replace the crumbling structure there now. We are going to do some renovations to the auditorium, and that involves heating and restructuring backstage areas. We’re also going to change the seating with different spacing, so it’s more comfortable.”