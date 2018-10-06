Lakeside School growth plans for purchase of Black Kettle Farm

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo provided/Lakeside School Sprouts teacher Gina Minessale, plays with her students on a rainy day. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo provided/Lakeside School Sprouts teacher Jade Pero reads with students at Lakeside School in the Sprouts classroom. Prev Next

ESSEX | Expansion at Lakeside School comes with each family’s step to a new grade level.

As a community, they are also preparing to purchase the Black Kettle Farm and surrounding land.

School Administrator Maeve Taylor said the school enrolled 39 students and another 10 children in the parent-toddler program.

It was an exciting start this fall.

“This year we’ve been able to increase our tuition assistance,” she said of sustained growth that supports both the region and Lakeside goals.

“We have a total amount at $20,500 for our families, making it possible for more children to enroll.”

Lakeside School also added a third teacher for the Sprouts Early Childhood Daycare program to help provide for the youngest children.

“Our new teacher is Courtney Marvin. Courtney has time in her day to prepare wonderful things, right now she is making pasta sauce and homemade pasta,” Taylor told The Sun.

“And with a grant from the Adirondack Foundation through Generous Acts, we have been able to purchase food from local farms, adding local organic vegetables and other items to our menu.”

Growth at Lakeside has reached areas beyond the small Adirondack farmland.

Four families so far have relocated so children could attend Lakeside’s Waldorf-based programs.

One moved here from Montana, two came here from New York City, one came from Florida, and another family, from Rochester, will be visiting soon, Taylor said.

“It’s really wonderful. We’re growing our community and attracting people to our area.”

Program expansion is helping, with an eye on exploration and science.

Longtime Lakeside Kindergarten and outdoor educator Gregg VanDeusen is also teaching a block with elementary level grades 1,2 and 3, Taylor said.

As an outdoor class, it provides the for learning the very foundations of science through nature.

With feet on the ground, the school is taking measured paces toward long-term sustainability with plans to purchase the buildings and property at Black Kettle Farm.

Lakeside has leased the facilities and grounds for 10 years for one dollar a year through a generous agreement with the Eddy Foundation.

“But with promising trends for continued growth and increased recognition for the school’s unique, outdoor-focused education, the Lakeside board, faculty and community have decided to solidify their connection to the land and launch a major capital campaign to purchase the Black Kettle property including buildings, barns, farm fields, gardens, and orchards,” the school’s board announced in a recent news release.

“It’s exciting to think we’re within reach of laying the foundation for a school that will be part of our community for generations,” School Board President Carolyn Sicher said.

The Eddy Foundation and the Lakeside’s board have agreed on a purchase price of $260,000, the release said.

The campaign is working to raise $500,000 to ensure a substantial reserve for capital improvements and maintenance.

“We’ve already raised $220,000 from friends, parents, grandparents, and community members, with more pledges already on the way,” Sicher said.

Among committed funds is a $25,000 grant from the Cloudsplitter Foundation.

Looking beyond the buildings and grounds, Lakeside is also looking to add 143 acres of Wild Forest that the Eddy Foundation would maintain as a wildlife preservation with long-term use agreement Lakeside School programs.

“This amazing site has become a part of who we are and shaped our school programs over the last decade,” Taylor said.

“The farm has laid the foundation for our outdoor programs which have brought us national recognition.”

Asked if expansion might include more school buildings for classrooms, Taylor told The Sun the board and families are developing a master plan now.

“Should we add a fourth and fifth grade? Or should we add an even larger daycare program with even more teachers?” Taylor said of some options being considered.

“We will be sending a survey to our community soon.”

Drawing from the surrounding farm fields and forest for Waldorf-based programs, Lakeside School “cultivates the whole child in an evolving ecosystem of independent thinking, community spirit, and stewardship of our natural world,” Taylor said.

“The school sees the capital campaign to purchase Black Kettle Farm as an opportunity for the surrounding community to invest in the nurturing of its most precious resource – the lives of its children.”

To learn more about the Capital Campaign visit: www.lakesideschoolinessex.org/capitalcampaign

Or call Lakeside School Administrator Maeve Taylor at (518) 963-7385.