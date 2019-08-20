Lamouree exits race for Warren County sheriff post

× Expand Photo by Thom Randall Warren County Undersheriff Shawn Lamouree details budgetary concerns with county supervisors in August. Last week, Lamouree announced he was halting his campaign for the county sheriff post, as he has accepted an executive position with a company that owns and operates nearly a dozen shooting sports stores.

QUEENSBURY | Warren County Undersheriff Shawn Lamouree has decided to discontinue his campaign for county sheriff, and take an executive position in private enterprise.

On Aug. 9, Lamouree announced his intention to retire from his post as second-in-command in the county Sheriff’s Department and pursue a new career as an executive in a business related to firearms.

Lamouree has worked in the Sheriff’s office since 1988, and has served as undersheriff since 2012.

Lamouree lost the Republican primary election in June to sheriff’s major Jim LaFarr — which prompted him to seek out other opportunities, as LaFarr had chosen former sheriff’s investigator Terry Comeau to serve as his undersheriff.

Soon after the primary, Lamouree was invited to take on the post as vice president of Capital Gun Group of Albany which operates Adirondack Gun & Range in Queensbury and other shooting sports retail outlets in Albany, Troy, East Greenbush, Latham, Rotterdam, Amsterdam and Bennington Vt. — and an army-navy store in Schodack. He said that in his executive post with Capital Gun Group, he would be seeking to grow the business that now operates in 11 or so locations.

Lamouree talked about the primary vote outcome.

“It’s tough to politic while working 55 hours per week and take care of family responsibilities at the same time,” he said. “In the end, this worked out well for me and my family — I consider myself very fortunate to be able to parlay the skills I acquired during my career with the sheriff’s office into this new post in the private sector.”

Lamouree said he has $5,000 or so left over in his campaign contributions, which he plans to donate to the Sgt. Brett Flaherty memorial scholarship offered at Queensbury High School, granted annually to a graduating student pursuing studies in Criminal Justice.

“Brett was well respected in the agency,” Lamouree said of Flaherty, a county Sheriff’s Officer, who died in 2016. “I wanted to see the money do some good.”

Lamouree said he plans on taking on the position with Capital Gun Group within the next few months, during which he will work with county Sheriff Bud York assisting LaFarr in his transition into the sheriff’s position.

“There’s no ‘ill will’ between me and my opponent,” Lamouree said. “I’ll certainly assist him in learning the duties and responsibilities he is about to undertake.”

LaFarr said Friday he was “surprised” to learn about Lamouree dropping out of the race, but the earlier and longer transition period will benefit the public by allowing him to “hit the ground running” when takes office in January.

“Shawn has ton of experience and you can’t replace that,” LaFarr said of Lamouree and the transition.

Sheriff York praised Lamouree for his public service over 31 years with the county Sheriff’s office, particularly his administrative expertise and achievements.

“The county is going to miss his considerable abilities, accomplishments and good work,” he said.

Town of Chester Supervisor Craig Leggett, who serves as the chairman of the county’s Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee, also offered his thoughts.

“Shawn is very professional, knowledgable and has always been very skilled at obtaining grant funding,” Leggett said, noting how Lamouree has boosted dispatch communications technology, established the county’s school resource officer program, oversaw the county’s $24.8 million annual budget, and wrote grants for the sheriff’s department. He also managed the office’s vehicle fleet, police union negotiations and emergency response team.

Over his tenure as Undersheriff, Lamouree has obtained about $4.7 million in state and federal grants.

Leggett said Lamouree set high standards for the sheriff’s officers, advocated thorough training for personnel, and was detail-oriented.

“He believed in keeping everyone highly skilled,” Leggett said.

Lamouree, 52, joined the county Sheriff’s Office in 1988 at the age of 21 — less than a week after graduating from SUNY Brockport — and has continued his service with Warren County ever since. He started out as a road patrol officer, worked his way up through the ranks, and has been the Undersheriff since 2012.

Prior to his undersheriff post, he held supervisory roles for nine years, including heading up the county scuba diving team which played a key role in rescue and recovery operations during the 2005 Ethan Allen tragedy — when the tour boat capsized on Lake George.

Asked to identify his chief accomplishment during his administrative tenure, Lamorouee said it was “maintaining the high level of professionalism” the county Sheriff’s Office is renowned for.

“I believe in leading by example,” he said. “I’m very proud of what I’ve accomplished in 31 years.”

LaFarr said he plans to continue to circulate through the county before the November election, and meet local residents, as well as attend many public events.

“I’ll be going out knocking on doors, introducing myself to as many people as I can,” he said.