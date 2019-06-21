Landlord fined, ordered to make repairs

× The Ticonderoga Town Board discusses a run-down apartment building before voting to give the owner 30 days to fix it up.

TICONDEROGA | The Ticonderoga Town Board fined an apartment-building owner $1,000 and gave him 30 days to improve conditions at the property at 170 Champlain Ave., which has been the subject of multiple police calls and complaints from neighbors.

“I think the time has come to get this done,” board member Dave Woods said. “The (neighbors) shouldn’t have to deal with this day in and day out.”

Complaints and code violations have ranged from trash and vermin to sewage in the basement to drug needles to raucous behavior by the tenants. The town has a point system through which it can declare a property a public nuisance, and officials said the property exceeds the threshold by a wide margin. Superintendent Joe Giordano said the property meets the definition of a nuisance based on police calls alone.

If the property is not brought into compliance within 30 days, board members said they will revoke its certificate of occupancy, meaning the tenants would immediately have to leave.

‘FOR YEARS’

The board initially appeared ready to pull the certificate at its monthly meeting last week, but was persuaded to wait by a tenant who said she had nowhere else to go.

Qaiser Gondal, who has owned the building for about 10 years, said the problems had been caused by troublesome tenants that he is trying to evict. But he said the eviction process is slow and it’s hard to bring the building into compliance while they are still there.

Still, Gondal and his apartment manager said they are working on repairs. After the meeting, Gondal said he agreed that the apartment building was in need of improvements, but objected to the fine, money he said he could have used to pay for those repairs.

The building has six apartments, three of which are occupied. Gondal, along with one former, and one current tenant who attended the meeting, said the problems at the apartment building are relatively recent, and started when unruly tenants moved in.

The board, however, said the complex has a longer history of problems.

“This has gone on for years,” Giordano said. “The town has tried to work with you on this.”

‘GHASTLY’

Town attorney Matthew Fuller said the building had a “massive accumulation” of demerits and that the board was within its right to declare the property a nuisance after other measures had failed.

“This law is a last resort for the board,” he said.

Although unanimous in its action, board member Wayne Taylor cautioned against making the punishment too severe to the point the property owner would walk away.

“You could have another abandoned building to deal with,” he said.

Still, Taylor acknowledged that based on photos submitted to the board, conditions in the building are “ghastly.”

The board will get a report from building inspector Bill Ball at its July meeting and decide then whether sufficient progress has been made.

“This can’t go on any longer,” Giordano said. “We have to get the property back into a decent state — it’s hard for the (neighbors) who live there.”